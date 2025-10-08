7 Stars Who Prove Sobriety Is The Ultimate Glow Up

HomeCelebrity

Alcohol and drugs lead to millions of deaths annually, but these celebrities remind us that sobriety is possible, and a beautiful thing.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Allen Iverson attends the Actively Black NYFW after party at PEAK at Hudson Yards on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Actively Black)
Weddings, pregnancy, and career accomplishments often take center stage when it comes to celebrations. However, overcoming vices is something worth honoring, too. In recent times, many of our favorite celebs have chosen to go on a sobriety journey, be it from alcohol, drugs, or both. We’re rooting for them because it takes a level of vulnerability to publicly share your shortcomings and hold yourself accountable.

Seeing as alcohol and drug use contribute to millions of deaths every year, admitting you have a problem and committing to rectifying is a major thing, especially for public figures whose decision can inspire so many others.

While choosing sobriety can be both radical and redemptive, it isn’t always an easy undertaking. These stars have turned private battles into public breakthroughs, found tenacity in faith, and continue to do the work to stay sober and grounded.

