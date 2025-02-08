Curt Saunders

Sergio Hudson is unafraid to push the boundaries associated with womenswear. His Fall/Winter 2025 collection stayed true to this expression. There were individuals in the audience ranging from Love Island’s Serena Page to the artist Muni Long and Hudson’s muse Keke Palmer. What I derive from these faces is that the designer is energized by the many variations of folks who wear his clothing. In the past, he’s spoken about Bianca Jagger being a significant source of inspiration. His attendees are a direct reflection each season of the women of the present who we look to, to keep fashion interesting including Kyrse Gondrezick who was also in attendance.

His version of beauty was a brilliantly designed collection filled with jewel tones including maroon, a deep green hue and monochromatic looks which are now synonymous with his eponymous brand. There were also a few Mongolian fur coats that stood out. The beloved Chanel Iman donned a slick black iteration with a matching sweater dress, a ‘70s-inspired oversized velvet belt and a pair of sky high leather boots by Stuart Weitzman (Stuart Weitzman provided footwear for the show). Supermodel Veronica Webb, a pivotal individual that’s graced Hudson’s shows previously walked the runway in a cherry red silken gown that was also quite striking.

The designer’s fixation on workwear was also presented as a large portion of the collection. But, his designs for office attire go beyond the typical blazer and trouser. In Hudson’s universe, stylish women and men can don whichever suits their mood. Why not try a golden suit that appears to glow when you’re walking into a room? Or perhaps an all-red outfit which consists of slim-cut trousers, a button-up, the omnipresent vest, a tie and a matching coat might fit the bill. The collection also debuted a sequined skirt in royal blue. This was styled with a button-up layered underneath a cream knitted sweater, a notable pairing.

The modern muses intertwine with the women that he has looked to of the past–currently the women previously mentioned are carving out their own territory. What is also also significant about Hudson’s shows is the level of engagement, showgoers are often enraptured by the designs that go down the runway. When tasked with describing what his presentation represents following a disappointing political year the designer shared the following. “We had a tough year, but there’s still opportunity to learn, grow, and move forward,” he explained. “There’s still beauty in the world, and that’s what we’re trying to show in fashion,” Hudson added.

Below take a backstage look at Sergio Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

01 01 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

02 02 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

03 03 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

04 04 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

05 05 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

06 06 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

07 07 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

08 08 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

09 09 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

10 10 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

11 11 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

12 12 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders

13 13 Backstage At Sergio Hudson’s FW25 Show Curt Saunders