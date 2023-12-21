13 Photos Of Samuel Jackson Wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson Over The Years

@samuelljackson/Instagram; John Chapple Online USA, Inc.; JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

One thing many people want but find it hard to achieve is a love for the ages. Samuel L. Jackson, 75 and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, 74, seem to have created that. The lovers have been married since 1980 but together for 50 years after meeting in college (she attended Spelman, he was a Morehouse man). In their four decades as husband and wife, they’ve seen one another evolve into multiple versions of themselves and yet, they still stand strong.

In 2022, the couple shared the secret to their decades-long marriage with PEOPLE and said it’s all about having a shared vision of commitment.

“In the beginning, we always said the most revolutionary thing that Black people could do was stay together, raise their children with the nucleus of having a father and a mother, since everybody likes to pretend that that’s not the dynamic of the African American family. That it’s just children out here being raised by women, which we know is false,” LaTanya, who became the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway in 2022 said. “In order to change that narrative, we made a decision to say, ‘We are going to stay together no matter what. We’ll figure it out.’” Jackson added, “It’s two people who respect each other, love each other and look out for each other.”

During their time together, the actor became addicted to drugs, but Richardson helped him get clean. He’s since been in recovery for over 30 years and still has a healthy career.

“She gave me the chance to be the man I was supposed to be,” Jackson said shortly after getting out of rehab and shortly before his career skyrocketed thanks to his role in Spike Lee’s 1991 film, Jungle Fever.

Another secret that may work for the couple is working on projects together. The Hollywood stars most recently were producing partners on the Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, which Jackson also starred in.

They marked 43 years together in August and they seem to still be playful, fun and loving.

On their anniversary, Jackson posted a video of him and LaTanya dancing on a yacht. He wrote a caption that read, “I think we can make 43 more!!! Love everlasting!!!!!!”

The couple share one child together, daughter Zoe, who happens to be an Emmy-winning reality TV producer. She’s produced shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and Top Chef.

Check out pictures of the Jacksons over the years.

01 01 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – 1995 Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson during 1995 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals at Morton’s Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 02 “Long Kiss Goodnight Premiere” – 1996 Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson during “The Long Kiss Goodnight” Los Angeles Premiere at Mann National Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

03 03 With Daughter Zoe at the Lexus Golf Challenge – 1998 Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson, and Zoe Jackson (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 Unveiling of Samuel’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – 2000 370936 06: Samuel L. Jackson poses with his wife LaTanya at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame June 16, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Online USA)

05 05 “The Fighting Temptations” Premiere – 2003 Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson during “The Fighting Temptations” Premiere at Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

06 06 “Freedomland Premiere” – 2006 NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: (ITALY OUT, NY DAILY NEWS OUT, NY NEWSDAY OUT) Actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, actress LaTanya Richardson attend the New York premiere of Freedomland at the Loews Lincoln Center theatre on February 13, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

07 07 With Friends Denzel and Pauletta Washington at “The Great Debaters” Premiere – 2007 Denzel Washington, wife Pauletta, Samuel L. Jackson and wife LaTanya at the Weinstein Company premiere of “The Great Debaters” at the Arclight Theater on December 11, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

08 08 65th Annual Tony Awards – 2011 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L Jackson attend the 65th Annual Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Tony Awards Productions)

09 09 “The Legend Of Tarzan” Premiere – 2016 HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 27: Actor Samuel L Jackson and wife LaTanya Richardson arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Legend Of Tarzan” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 27, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

10 10 With Friends Magic and Cookie Johnson at Premiere of “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” – 2022 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Cookie Johnson, and Magic Johnson attend the Premiere Of Apple TV+’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” at Regency Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

11 11 94th Annual Academy Awards – 2022 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

12 12 The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS – 2023 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson attend the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to end AIDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)