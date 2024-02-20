HomeBeauty

A Look Back At 36 Of Rihanna’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

From viral pixie cuts to punk romantic makeup looks, take a look at the star’s most memorable beauty looks in celebration of her birthday today.
By India Espy-Jones ·

What can’t Rihanna do? 36 years ago today, the Queen of Barbados was born to take over the music industry, breaking onto the scene with her hot 2005 single “Pon De Replay.” To date, she’s won over 175 awards and is considered one of Time’s top 100 most influential people in the world.

The pop star is a celebrity amongst celebrities, to say the least. Not only because of her ground shaking music and impeccable style, but also because of her boundary pushing beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, created in 2017. It’s known as the world’s biggest celebrity beauty brand at $2.8 billion dollars, which awards her as the richest female musician on Earth.

It goes without saying, the mother of two basically invented beauty… duh! This was evident from the first beauty style we saw Rihanna pop out in––sheer neutral lips and fringe cut bangs like at her “S.O.S.” BET Telethon in 2005–– to cutting her hair into an experimental jet-black pixie cut, courtesy of Ursula Stephen, in 2007 to match her “Good Girl Gone Bad” mood. In the 2010s, her makeup looks turned even more badass; showing off bold red lips, “Loud” pigmented blush and ripe cherry hair front row at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2011 show.

And be sure to take notes on her 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards look. She was covered in Swarovski Crystals! The pop star channeled ‘20s glamor with a crystal-coated head scarf over a twirled short cut with a cool-toned smokey eye and sheer pink lips. This was, of course, right after her bubblegum-pink pixie cut, at a Los Angeles Clippers game, went viral the month before.

As for her latest beauty look, Rihanna graced the Dior couture AW23 front row in a punk-romantic lip (think: black liner with a hot pink fill) and blonde strands pulled back under a sporty couture cap.

Below, take a look back at Bad Gal Riri’s most memorable beauty looks in celebration of her birthday today.

