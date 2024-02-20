A Look Back At 36 Of Rihanna’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

What can’t Rihanna do? 36 years ago today, the Queen of Barbados was born to take over the music industry, breaking onto the scene with her hot 2005 single “Pon De Replay.” To date, she’s won over 175 awards and is considered one of Time’s top 100 most influential people in the world.

The pop star is a celebrity amongst celebrities, to say the least. Not only because of her ground shaking music and impeccable style, but also because of her boundary pushing beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, created in 2017. It’s known as the world’s biggest celebrity beauty brand at $2.8 billion dollars, which awards her as the richest female musician on Earth.

It goes without saying, the mother of two basically invented beauty… duh! This was evident from the first beauty style we saw Rihanna pop out in––sheer neutral lips and fringe cut bangs like at her “S.O.S.” BET Telethon in 2005–– to cutting her hair into an experimental jet-black pixie cut, courtesy of Ursula Stephen, in 2007 to match her “Good Girl Gone Bad” mood. In the 2010s, her makeup looks turned even more badass; showing off bold red lips, “Loud” pigmented blush and ripe cherry hair front row at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2011 show.

And be sure to take notes on her 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards look. She was covered in Swarovski Crystals! The pop star channeled ‘20s glamor with a crystal-coated head scarf over a twirled short cut with a cool-toned smokey eye and sheer pink lips. This was, of course, right after her bubblegum-pink pixie cut, at a Los Angeles Clippers game, went viral the month before.

As for her latest beauty look, Rihanna graced the Dior couture AW23 front row in a punk-romantic lip (think: black liner with a hot pink fill) and blonde strands pulled back under a sporty couture cap.

Below, take a look back at Bad Gal Riri’s most memorable beauty looks in celebration of her birthday today.

01 01 Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Orange Carpet Rihanna at the Pauley Pavilion in Westood, California (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

02 02 Z100’s Jingle Ball 2005 – Press Room Rihanna at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

03 03 Rihanna Video Shoot For “Unfaithful” – Day 2 Rihanna (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

04 04 Paramore, Josh Hartnett, Rihanna and Laura Bell Bundy Visit MTV’s “TRL” – October 9, 2007 NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Rihanna at MTV’s TRL Studios in Times Square in New York City on September 9, 2007 (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

05 05 Rihanna and Jamie Lynn Spears Visit MTV’s “TRL” – September 6, 2005 Rihanna (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

06 06 “Hope Rocks” Benefit Concert – Arrivals – August 13, 2005 Rihanna (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage for Future Mainstream Productions)

07 07 Photo of RIHANNA UNITED STATES – AUGUST 31: HOLLYWOOD Photo of RIHANNA, at the World Music Awards held at the Kodak Theatre (Photo by Christina Radish/Redferns)

08 08 Jay-Z Hosts Roc La Familia T-Dot Take Over – July 30, 2005 Rihanna (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

09 09 Miu Miu – Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2011 Front Row PARIS – OCTOBER 06: Rihanna attends the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2010 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

10 10 Gucci And RocNation 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Brunch – Arrivals WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna arrives at the Gucci and RocNation Pre-GRAMMY brunch held at Soho House on February 12, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

11 11 Z100’s Jingle Ball 2006 – H&M Artist Gift Lounge Rihanna during Z100’s Jingle Ball 2006 – H&M Artist Gift Lounge Produced by On 3 Productions December 15, 2006 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS)

12 12 World Music Awards 2006 – Show Rihanna during World Music Awards 2006 – Show at Earls Court in London, Great Britain. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

13 13 Conde Nast Media Group Kicks Off New York Fall Fashion Week with 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks – Arrivals Rihanna during Conde Nast Media Group Kicks Off New York Fall Fashion Week with 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks Concert at Radio City Music Hall – Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

14 14 6th Annual BMI Urban Awards – Arrivals Rihanna during 6th Annual BMI Urban Awards – Arrivals at Roseland Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Robin Platzer/FilmMagic)

15 15 SOS The BET Telethon Relief – Press Room Rihanna during “SOS” The BET Telethon Relief – Press Room at CBS Studios in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by John Ricard/FilmMagic)

16 16 Chanel – PFW Fall Winter 2008/09 – Arrivals Singer Rihanna arrives at the Chanel Fall Winter 2008/09 Fashion show on February 29, 2008 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/WireImage)

17 17 “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Costume Institute Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Rihanna attends the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

18 18 2013 American Music Awards – Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 24: Singer Rihanna poses with the Icon Award in the press room during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

19 19 “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Rihanna attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

20 20 RiRi By Rihanna Fragrance Unveiling At Macy’s Downtown Brooklyn NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 31: Singer Rihanna attends the RiRi by Rihanna fragrance unveiling at Macy’s Downtown Brooklyn on August 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

21 21 Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 15: Rihanna attends an NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on May 15, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

22 22 “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala – Arrivals NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Rihanna attends the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

23 23 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards – Winners Walk NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Fashion Icon award recipient Rihanna attends the winners walk during the 2014 CFDA fashion awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

24 24 Brit Awards 2016 – Red Carpet Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rihanna attends the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

25 25 Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2007 – Just Cavalli – Front Row and Backstage Rihanna during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2007 – Just Cavalli – Front Row and Backstage at Via Procaccini, 4 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

26 26 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala – Arrivals NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

27 27 London Celebrity Sightings – October 31, 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 31: Rihanna seen leaving Annabels Halloween Party in Mayfair on October 31, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by GORC/GC Images)

28 28 The Fashion Awards 2019 – Red Carpet Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Singer Rihanna arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

29 29 US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. – This year’s Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

30 30 Dior : Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Rihanna attends the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

31 31 The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” – Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Rihanna attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

32 32 Celebrity Sightings In New York City – May 05, 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Rihanna is seen on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

33 33 Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions 2023 with performances from Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Disclosure CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 21: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend an evening of music hosted by Spotify with star-studded performances with Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Disclosure during Cannes Lions 2023 on June 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

34 34 Celebrity Sightings In New York City – October 04, 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Rihanna is seen at Carbone for A$AP Rocky’s birthday on October 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

35 35 F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas – Day 3 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Rihanna attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)