Regina King's Most Inspiring Beauty Looks

In honor of the actress' 55th birthday today, ESSENCE looks back at her most aspirational glam of all time.
By India Espy-Jones ·
We’ll never get tired of giving Regina King her flowers. She’s constantly inspired us in some of Black culture’s most memorable roles—think: Friday’s “Dana”, Poetic Justice’s “Iesha”, and Boyz n the Hood’s “Shalika.” And, one of course cannot forget she further proved her versatility playing the voices of “Huey” and “Riley” on The Boondocks. King is, of course, the Queen of TV and film, taking home over 20 awards throughout her career. However, we’d be remiss if we failed to mention that she is also a beauty icon.

Her classic thick, full bodied texture—see: her tight wanded curls look at the Daddy Day Care premiere in 2003—have long been a statement in Hollywood. At times, she rocked a brushed out look (like at the 2004 Louis Vuitton United Cancer Front Gala), and in other moments, she pulled her tresses into an updo (cue the 77th Annual Academy Awards.) But her natural, silky finish has still remained—from short cuts to braided buns and pin curls—an embodiment of Hollywood glamor.

King’s light brown eyes are a beauty statement on their own. She’s known to add modest eyeshadow colors to further highlight them—like chalky blue-tones at the 69th Emmy Awards in 2017. As for one of her most recent looks? King attended the 2025 Met Gala in iconic swirled braids in the shape of a fascinator with brushed up brows.

Below, ESSENCE wishes Regina King a happy birthday with a look back at her most inspirational beauty looks.

