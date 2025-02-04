RECAP: HBCU Bands Took Over SoFi Stadium—And It Was Everything

Honda Battle of the Bands made its West Coast debut on Feb. 1, 2025 at SoFi Stadium.

The first-ever West Coast edition of the Honda Battle of the Bands at SoFi Stadium was a sight to see. For nearly two decades, HBOB has been a sacred tradition for HBCU culture, but this year, the show made history by bringing the pageantry, precision, and power of Black collegiate marching bands to Los Angeles for the first time. Tens of thousands packed the stadium, repping their alma maters with pride, while six elite bands—North Carolina A&T, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Hampton, Southern, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff—transformed the field into a brass-fueled spectacle.

Jasmine Cockfield, project lead for Honda Battle of the Bands at American Honda Motor Co., Inc., highlighted the significance of this year’s event, calling it a historic first in bringing the energy, talent, and culture of HBCUs to the West Coast. She emphasized Honda’s pride in celebrating these students and institutions and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the HBCU community and its legacy.

Actor, comedian and entrepreneur Nick Cannon, who iconically played Devon Miles in Drumline, hosted the event, but before the show even kicked off, nostalgia took over. Orlando Jones, also reprising his iconic role as Dr. Lee joined Cannon on stage for a cinematic moment straight out of 2002. The crowd erupted as Jones delivered his signature glare, reminding everyone that “one band, one sound” is still gospel. And if that wasn’t enough of a time warp, Kel Mitchell popped up, adding another layer of ‘90s Black excellence to the mix.

Then came the performances—electrifying, intricate, and straight from the soul. Each band flexed its unique sound, from the sonic precision of NCAT’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine to the high-octane brass of Southern’s Human Jukebox. Alabama State’s Mighty Marching Hornets and Alabama A&M’s Marching Maroon & White Band delivered deep, rich cadences, while Hampton’s Marching Force and UAPB’s Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South commanded the field with sheer showmanship.

Southern University’s set, though, hit different. As the first notes of Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky” floated through the air, the crowd quieted. Cedric the Entertainer took the mic, dedicating the performance to the lives lost in the Altadena fires and the heroes who fought to save them. As the band transitioned into “My Cherie Amour,” the moment turned from tribute to communal catharsis—an HBCU tradition at its most powerful.

And because HBOB never stops at just the bands, GloRilla shut it all the way down with a high-energy set that had the crowd up and out of their seats.

While only six schools battled on the field, the stands were a sea of HBCU representation—Fort Valley State, FAMU, XULA, Morris Brown, and more. Alumni and students from across the country came to witness history and, naturally, turn the parking lot into a tailgate that rivaled any homecoming.

Beyond the spectacle, Honda reinforced its commitment to HBCUs, awarding each participating band a $50,000 grant for music education and pledging another $500,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The company also teamed up with the Black College Expo to host a career fair on-site, where over $10 million in scholarships were awarded to future HBCU students.

It’s clear: HBOB wasn’t just a battle of some of the best bands across the country—it’s a movement, and now, it’s gone bicoastal.

Looking ahead, Honda will continue its support for HBCU students this spring with the 2025 HCASC National Championship Tournament, set to take place in April. Fans eager to relive the energy of HBOB 2025 can visit www.hondabattleofthebands.com.

Alabama A&M University performs at Honda Battle of the Bands 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands Rocks SoFi Stadium with Epic West Coast Debut

The Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) press conference at SoFi Stadium featured GloRilla, Jasmine Cockfield, and Nick Cannon Honda Battle of the Bands Rocks SoFi Stadium with Epic West Coast Debut

Southern University performs at Honda Battle of the Bands 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands Rocks SoFi Stadium with Epic West Coast Debut

North Carolina A&T State University performs at Honda Battle of the Bands 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands Rocks SoFi Stadium with Epic West Coast Debut

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff performs at Honda Battle of the Bands 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands Rocks SoFi Stadium with Epic West Coast Debut