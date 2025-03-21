Quinta Brunson Files For Divorce From Kevin Anik: See Images Of Their Years Together

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson attend Neiman Marcus Creates the Magic Holiday Launch Event at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus)

Quinta Brunson has decided she wants out of her marriage to Kevin Jay Anik. The Abbott Elementary creator has filed for divorce according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The documents don’t state the exact date of separation but did cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. Brunson has always been private about her love life and has never been the type to sing her man’s praises on social media. That said, during the course of her three-year marriage, she has had warm words to say about her ex, whether during an acceptance speech or in interviews.

Brunson rose to fame after landing her big break as a writer and comedian in Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and eventually produced the multi-award-winning show Abbott Elementary. Her husband has been by her side throughout many of her pivotal moments. Here are some highlights of their relationship over the past three years.

01) They Get Engaged

Although the TV star keep her love life private, she revealed news of her engagement to Anik in July 2020.

“More good news,” she captioned the post, which was a selfie on Instagram showing off her rock sitting on her ring finger. We didn’t hear anything about wedding plans after that announcement.

02) They Quietly Tie The Knot

The former couple got married in October 2021 but Brunson never publicly confirmed their union until her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmys. The actress won an award for outstanding writing for a comedy series and gave a shoutout other then hubby.

“In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot,” she said.

03) Brunson Praises Anik For His Unwavering Support

During a sit down with Oprah in 2022, the actress and producer praised Anik for his unwavering support and allowing her to show up as her full self.

“To be 100 percent fully me requires a lot of stuff that a lot of men do not have time for,” the Philadelphia native said. “They even have thought they did in the past, but then realized there’s no dimming me. My husband – that’s what I mean by him being the biggest support. That there’s no need to dim me at all, and that allows me to love him fully and to be the person that I want to be and am meant to be.”

After Oprah pointed out the significance of her statement, Brunson said, “And the last place I would want to dim is at home. That’s my sanctuary. I just won’t have it, I would be single. So, I’m fortunate to find a partner who I still feel I can be my full self with.”

04) They Attend The Emmys Together

In 2024, Brunson returned to the Emmys to claim the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Once again, she gave Anik a shout out during that acceptance speech.

“I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn’t think … Oh god. I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much,” she said.

05) They Call It Quits

A year later, the couple decided to separate, although the actress hasn’t publicly confirmed their separation. According to the court filings, Brunson and Anik had a postnuptial agreement, and she wants their property split based on that agreement. She also asked that she and her ex each foot their attorney fees. The former couple doesn’t share any children, so no agreement is needed in that regard.

01 01 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik attend the 2022 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

02 02 2022 Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson attend the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

04 04 2023 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Kevin Jay Anik and Quinta Brunson attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD)

05 05 2023 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY. Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair)