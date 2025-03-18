13 Photos Of Queen Latifah And Eboni Nichols Over The Years

US rapper Queen Latifah (L) and US choreographer Eboni Nichols arrive to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Though you’re just beginning to see more of them together, Queen Latifah and partner Eboni Nichols have been by each other’s side for quite some time. It’s been reported that they first met in 2009; others say in 2013. Nichols is a dancer and choreographer, and Latifah has been protective of their partnership and the family they’ve created, including their son Rebel, who reportedly was welcomed in 2019. She’s always been one to keep her business to herself.

“I just feel like, I don’t read all of the blogs and I’m not media hungry like that. I live my life. You write about my life. You write about what you see. I share with the public the things you should share. Let’s share my music. Let’s share films. Let’s share thoughts about positive things. But what happens in my personal, personal life, is my personal business,” she told Larry King in 2010. “It’s become a media frenzy to feed on people’s personal lives and some people put their personal lives out there. They like to share all that with the public. I’m not that person. I’m just happy being La. When I walk out of this studio, I’m just La. I’m just Dana. And I just enjoy being Dana.”

So it was a surprise when the iconic actress and singer publicly acknowledged her family for the first time in 2021, when accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award from BET.

“Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Peace,” she said as she wrapped up her speech. “Happy Pride!”

In the early days, you would only see the ladies at sporting events like the U.S. Open. But now, you can catch them a little bit of everywhere, including at the Met Gala, where they stunned in 2024 together.

“Eboni asked me on a date, right, Eb?” Latifah told Vogue.

Nichols responded, “I was like, we’re going to the Met Ball. Make it happen!”

“And I wanted to be a hero in my household,” Latifah added, “and so Thom Browne invited us, and here we are.”

When asked what son Rebel, whom they reportedly welcomed in 2019, made of their ensembles, Latifah shared that he approved.

“He doesn’t even know. He’s just in his happy life. And then we send him videos and he’s like, oh you look so amazing. She sent a picture and he’s loving it.”

Thankfully, the glamorous red carpet takeover has only gotten stronger. They were dressed to the nines at the Academy Awards this year, as well as the Vanity Fair Oscar party that followed. Expect to catch them at plenty of sporting events and awards shows to come. And if you can’t wait for those moments, take a peek at a roundup of images of the two over the years, looking as lovely as can be.

01 01 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 09: Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the Film Independent at LACMA special screening of “Bessie” at LACMA on May 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage)

02 02 2016 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 7: Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols cheer for their friend Serena Williams during day 10 of the 2016 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

03 03 2020 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Eboni Nichols (L) and Queen Latifah attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

04 04 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

05 05 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

06 06 2023 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY. (L-R) Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

07 07 2023 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD)

08 08 2024 Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols at the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

09 09 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

10 10 2025 Queen Latifah, Eboni Nichols at the Thom Browne Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week held at The Shed on February 11, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

11 11 2025 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

12 12 2025 Eboni Nichols, Queen Latifah at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)