HomeBeauty

Phylicia Rashad’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

In honor of her 77th birthday, here are our favorite beauty moments from the actress.
Phylicia Rashad’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·

Phylicia Rashad has always been that girl. We’ve loved her since her Clair Huxtable days, thanks to her sharp one-liners, grace, and effortlessly chic style. And while we’re still daydreaming about her iconic wardrobe, it’s time we give her beauty moments the flowers they genuinely deserve. From her softly sculpted cheekbones to her perfectly lined lips and sultry, smoky eyes, Rashad’s signature makeup look has always been the definition of timeless elegance.

In 1989, she lit up the red carpet at the 15th Annual People’s Choice Awards with bold blue eyeshadow, a classic red lip, and voluminous, flowy hair—a combination that still lives rent-free in our minds. And speaking of things we love, we can never get enough of a sister supporting a sister. Just two years later, the For Colored Girls actress stepped out for Debbie Allen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. That same year at the 1994 Cable ACE Awards, she rocked a chic short ‘do, glowing skin, highlighter, and a soft pink lipstick that highlighted her radiant complexion.

Fast-forward to 2002, Rashad attended the American Film Institute Awards with her hair styled in loose, shoulder-length waves. Her red lipstick popped beautifully against a cool-toned gray and blue eyeshadow that brought the drama in all the right ways. Most recently, she embraced her gray braids and a signature red lip at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Opening Night Gala—proof that her beauty only continues to evolve with grace and power.

In honor of Rashad’s 77th birthday, we’re looking back at some of her most unforgettable beauty moments.

TOPICS: 