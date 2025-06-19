Phylicia Rashad’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Phylicia Rashad has always been that girl. We’ve loved her since her Clair Huxtable days, thanks to her sharp one-liners, grace, and effortlessly chic style. And while we’re still daydreaming about her iconic wardrobe, it’s time we give her beauty moments the flowers they genuinely deserve. From her softly sculpted cheekbones to her perfectly lined lips and sultry, smoky eyes, Rashad’s signature makeup look has always been the definition of timeless elegance.

In 1989, she lit up the red carpet at the 15th Annual People’s Choice Awards with bold blue eyeshadow, a classic red lip, and voluminous, flowy hair—a combination that still lives rent-free in our minds. And speaking of things we love, we can never get enough of a sister supporting a sister. Just two years later, the For Colored Girls actress stepped out for Debbie Allen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. That same year at the 1994 Cable ACE Awards, she rocked a chic short ‘do, glowing skin, highlighter, and a soft pink lipstick that highlighted her radiant complexion.

Fast-forward to 2002, Rashad attended the American Film Institute Awards with her hair styled in loose, shoulder-length waves. Her red lipstick popped beautifully against a cool-toned gray and blue eyeshadow that brought the drama in all the right ways. Most recently, she embraced her gray braids and a signature red lip at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Opening Night Gala—proof that her beauty only continues to evolve with grace and power.

In honor of Rashad’s 77th birthday, we’re looking back at some of her most unforgettable beauty moments.

01 01 NEW YORK – MAY 16: (US TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actress Phylicia Rashad arrives at the 49th annual Drama Desk Awards at the La Guardia Concert Hall in Lincoln Center May 16, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

02 02 Phylicia Rashad during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 – Heart Truth Red Dress Collection – Backstage and Runway at The Tent, Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

03 03 Phylicia Rashad during The 70th Annual Awards Drama League Luncheon and Ceremony at The Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Robin Platzer/FilmMagic)

04 04 Phylicia Rashad during 1994 Cable Ace Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

05 05 Phylicia Rashad during 2004 Tony Award Nominees Press Reception at Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

06 06 Debbie Allen & Phylicia Rashad during 1995 File Photos. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

07 07 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 5: Actress Phylicia Rashad attending “American Film Institute Awards Ceremony” on January 5, 2002 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

08 08 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Phylicia Rashad poses at The Second Stage Theater 38th Anniversary Gala honoring David Rockwell at TAO Downtown on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

09 09 Publicity still portrait of American actress Phylicia Ayers-Allen, 1975. (Photo by John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

10 10 Phylicia Rashad poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for ‘Skeleton Crew’ at the 75th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 12th, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

11 11 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: Phylicia Rashad attends the 2024 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s opening night gala at New York City Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

12 12 BURBANK, CA – MARCH 12: Actress Phylicia Rashad attending 15th Annual People’s Choice Awards on March 12, 1989 at Disney Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)