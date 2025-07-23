HomeWeddings

'The Six Triple Eight' Star Pepi Sonuga Is Engaged! Meet Her Fiancé And See Their Glamorous Old Hollywood-Inspired Shoot

The couple met on the set of her former series, "Queens" and "have been inseparable ever since." They share their love story and plans for two weddings.
Obidigbo Nzeribe/@obidinzeribe
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
The way actress Pepi Sonuga met her fiancé Zachariah Rogers, or Zach, she describes as being by chance. The pair met on the Atlanta set of her former ABC series, Queens (which she starred on alongside Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton for one season).

“Zach was filling in behind the scenes for a friend that day. I was a series regular, playing a character called Lil Muffin. Normally, I’d have a few scenes a day, but this time, I only had one. So we always say, ‘One day, one scene,’ because if Zach had turned down helping his friend, or if my scene had been pushed, we never would’ve met,” she recalls.

The meeting took place in front of Pepi’s co-stars, who quickly took to their cast group chat to tease her about the “googly eyes” they were caught giving each other in real time.

“There was definitely an instant connection,” she admits. “We went on a date that same week, and we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

The two fell hard for each other. “She was all I could think about,” Zach shares. “I loved her joy and outlook on the world. And when I looked at her, I didn’t just see beauty. I saw a wife.” For Pepi, Zach was one of one. “Zach was unlike any man I’d ever known. He was incredibly intentional with me, and I found myself wanting to grow just by being around him,” she says. “I looked up to him in certain ways. He had so many qualities that made me excited about the future and inspired a real desire to build a life
together.”

That desire was a shared one. So in 2024, while on a cruise in Mexico to celebrate his birthday, Zach decided he was ready to make things official. He hatched quite the plan.

“He lost his room key,” she says. “It was a big deal since your key acts as your credit card and ID on the ship. We spent the entire day searching, retracing our steps, and talking to staff.”

Stumped by the whole thing, Zach recommended they check out the ship’s event center that evening to get help with their lost key. “Once we were there, the host got on the mic and announced that a lost key had been found, and if no one claimed it, drinks would be on the house. I joked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if it were your key?’ Then they called his name and told him to walk over to his girlfriend and kiss her like it was the first time.”

Pepi played along as the DJ started playing Marvin Gaye, and she prepared to pucker up. “But instead of kissing me, he got down on one knee,” she says. “He had planned the entire thing with the ship’s crew. I was completely surprised.”

The couple is in the process of putting the finishing touches on their wedding, which will take place before the end of summer. They look forward to infusing a lot of love, and culture, into their celebration. Make that, celebrations. “We’re actually having two weddings,” says Pepi. “First, we’ll celebrate with a traditional Nigerian ceremony, and I’m really looking forward to honoring both my Igbo and Yoruba heritage. We traveled to England last year for my cousin’s wedding, and Zach was taking notes the entire time on what to expect [laughs].”

But they are most looking forward to life after the wedding(s), when they can embark on their next chapter together.

“For me, saying ‘I do’ is about honoring everything we’ve built and everything we’re stepping into,” Zach says. “It’s not just about the wedding day. It’s about every day after. I’m excited to build, grow, and walk through life with her by my side as my wife.”

As the big day draws closer, the couple shared their stunning, old Hollywood-inspired engagement shoot. See the lovely images, and learn more about their road to the altar, below.

Credits

Photography: Obidigbo Nzeribe

Styling: Venetia Kidd

Makeup: Bobbie Riley Beauty

Hair: Shaylin Jones

