HomeBeauty

12 Iconic Pam Grier Beauty Moments

In honor of her 76th birthday, here are 12 iconic beauty moments from the actress: perfectly coiffed afros and fluffy silk presses included.
12 Iconic Pam Grier Beauty Moments
Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·

Pam Grier didn’t just light up the screen—she lit a fire under Hollywood’s narrow standards of beauty and never looked back. Rising to fame in the 1970s, she redefined what it meant to be a leading lady: bold, natural, and undeniably powerful. From her well-coiffed Afro to her smoldering smokey eye, Pam Grier’s beauty looks were more than just trends—they were declarations. And while the decades have passed, the imprint she left on beauty and pop culture is as fresh and unforgettable as ever. Here, we revisit the years that defined her legacy.

In 1973, Grier stepped into her breakout role in Coffy, a film that would not only establish her as a box-office draw but also cement her as a beauty icon. Her voluminous Afro wasn’t just hair—it was a crown. It stood tall, full, and fierce, symbolizing Black pride at a time when natural hair was still being politicized. The following year, she returned in Foxy Brown and turned up the glamour without losing an ounce of grit. Her makeup was peak ’70s seduction—think smokey eyeshadow swept above the crease, lashes that flirted with the camera, and lips glossed to perfection.

By 1977, Grier had become more than an actress—she was a muse. That same year, she appeared in Sheba, Baby, rocking soft curls and a cinnamon-toned smokey eye. She looked like a dream even while throwing punches and dodging bullets. Even when the spotlight dimmed in later years, she never faded from memory.

In honor of her 76th birthday, we’re sharing our favorite beauty moments from the actress.

TOPICS: 