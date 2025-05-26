12 Iconic Pam Grier Beauty Moments

Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

Pam Grier didn’t just light up the screen—she lit a fire under Hollywood’s narrow standards of beauty and never looked back. Rising to fame in the 1970s, she redefined what it meant to be a leading lady: bold, natural, and undeniably powerful. From her well-coiffed Afro to her smoldering smokey eye, Pam Grier’s beauty looks were more than just trends—they were declarations. And while the decades have passed, the imprint she left on beauty and pop culture is as fresh and unforgettable as ever. Here, we revisit the years that defined her legacy.

In 1973, Grier stepped into her breakout role in Coffy, a film that would not only establish her as a box-office draw but also cement her as a beauty icon. Her voluminous Afro wasn’t just hair—it was a crown. It stood tall, full, and fierce, symbolizing Black pride at a time when natural hair was still being politicized. The following year, she returned in Foxy Brown and turned up the glamour without losing an ounce of grit. Her makeup was peak ’70s seduction—think smokey eyeshadow swept above the crease, lashes that flirted with the camera, and lips glossed to perfection.

By 1977, Grier had become more than an actress—she was a muse. That same year, she appeared in Sheba, Baby, rocking soft curls and a cinnamon-toned smokey eye. She looked like a dream even while throwing punches and dodging bullets. Even when the spotlight dimmed in later years, she never faded from memory.

In honor of her 76th birthday, we’re sharing our favorite beauty moments from the actress.

01 01 Headshot of American actor Pam Grier in a still from the film, ‘Foxy Brown,’ directed by Jack Hill, 1974. (Photo by American International Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images)

02 02 WASHINGTON – MARCH 23: Actor and NABOB Pioneer In Entertainment Award honoree Pam Grier attends NABOB’s 23rd Annual Communications Awards Dinner at Marriott’s Wardman Park Hotel March 23, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

03 03 LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1972: Actress Pam Grier poses for a photo circa 1972 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

04 04 LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1972: Actress Pam Grier poses for a photo circa 1972 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

05 05 LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1975: Actress Pam Grier poses for a publicity photo for her movie “Friday Foster” circa 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

06 06 LOS ANGELES – MAY 20: Actress Pam Grier poses for a photo on May 20, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

07 07 LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1973: Actress Pam Grier poses for a publicity photo for her movie “Coffy” circa 1973 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

08 08 Pam Grier during Showtime Hosts Luncheon To Celebrate The Launching of ‘The L Word’ at The Blue Fin at The W Hotel in New York City, NY, United States. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic)

09 09 Pam Grier during 1999 “Hoops in Vegas” Tournament to Benefit the ERAS Center at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

10 10 Actress Pam Grier attends the ‘Two Year Anniversary Celebration of the Oxygen Network’ on April 4, 2002 at Exit in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

11 11 Actress Pam Grier attends the ‘Jackie Brown’ Westwood Premiere on December 11, 1997 at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)