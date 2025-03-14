HomeBlack Celeb Couples

15 Of Our Favorite Photos Of Ossie Davis And Ruby Dee

Married for 56 years, they shared an enduring love story. See their journey through a collection of heartfelt images, capturing the timeless bond they had.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

You know we love a Black love story, and what better one than that of late actors and activists Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee? The couple met in 1946 when they were both cast in the Broadway play Jeb. Initially, Dee was not impressed. “I really didn’t like him. I thought he was a very peculiar looking person,” she told Angela Davis during a sit-down conversation the couple took part in for PBS’ An Evening With Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee in 2002. “He was as big as a string bean and had this Adam’s apple that sort of stuck out. He was strictly from the country.”

It wasn’t until she really saw him at work, that she began to look at her co-star differently. “But I do remember one day, he was on stage and he played the part of a returning soldier…and he at one point was slowly and deliberately tying his tie in his soldier’s uniform. And I remember sitting in the audience and looking up at him and something very peculiar happened,” she said. “I hadn’t been thinking about him in a particular way and I had no romantic notions about him. But as I watched him I felt something like a bolt of lightning.” Two years later, the pair were married.

They welcomed three children over the course of their years together, which were 1948-2005, when Davis passed away. Fifty-six years. When asked by the great Susan L. Taylor for ESSENCE’s October 2005 issue what it meant to her to be loved so deeply and for so long by him, Dee said, “I have an incredible feeling of thanksgiving. When I feel like complaining, I remember how blessed I am to have been married to Ossie. I miss him incredibly, especially in the mornings. He would get up early and read the papers and discuss it all with me over breakfast. At night he’d wait for me to come to bed and sometimes I’d be messing around, doing this and that, and by the time I got to bed, he’d be asleep. I’m so sorry I didn’t hurry up. We just loved being together. When I wasn’t working, I started going to work with him. I’d visit the set, and it was great being in hotels together. It was like our little honeymoon.”

Davis had a similar gratitude, as a few years before his death, he shared this gem about what he’d taken away from their time together.

“Fifty years of being married, and what have I learned from it all? I say to my fellow husbands — whose eyeballs may be covered with lust — that the way to possess all women is to love one woman well,” he said. “Marriage is the place which love calls home.”

Enjoy a few photos of their love, over 56 years, below. And learn more about their love story in our Black Love in Two Minutes video above.

