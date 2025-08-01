On The Radar: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out GOP Redistricting, 'Whites-Only' Community In Arkansas And Quavo Launches Support Fund For Gun Violence Victims

The week’s news highlighted a range of issues tied to political representation, global affairs and public response. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett raised concerns over redistricting efforts that affect her seat, labor organizer Chris Smalls was released following reported detainment in Israel and communities nationwide continued to address incidents of violence and inequality. Here’s what was on the radar this week.
Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is condemning a newly proposed congressional map that redraws her district’s boundaries and, she says, is designed to undermine Black political power.
“I currently don’t live in the [Congressional District] 30 that they created… that’s not where I live now,” she said in a video posted online emphasizing that while residency isn’t required to run, the move is a clear attempt at voter suppression.
The Guardian reports the new map is part of a broader Republican effort—encouraged by President Donald Trump—to secure five additional seats in the 2026 midterms. The changes could also impact other Democratic lawmakers, including longtime Rep. Al Green.
“It is a hot mess,” Crockett said. “These people have no integrity.” She urged constituents to testify at a public hearing in Austin and promised to provide transportation. “They want to exhaust us,” she said. “We are the state that brought Roe v. Wade… It is time for us to rise.”
Chris Smalls, co-founder of the Amazon Labor Union, has been released from Israeli detention after being held for five days, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. He was among 21 volunteers aboard the Handala, a ship delivering aid to Palestinians in Gaza, when it was intercepted in international waters.
Smalls, reportedly the only Black member of the delegation, was allegedly beaten by seven Israeli officers. “They choked him and kicked him, leaving visible signs of violence,” the coalition shared on Instagram. He and fellow activist Hatem Aouini were the last to be released and had participated in a hunger strike.
“They didn’t break my spirit,” Smalls said in a video message. “Handala, Handala, Handala, Hey! We’ll be back. Free Palestine.”
The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office says no state or federal laws have been violated—so far—by a self-described “whites-only” community in Sharp County.
Return to the Land (RTTL) is a private land association founded in 2023. It promotes itself as a haven for white Christians and explicitly excludes Jews, LGBTQ+ people, and non-European religious groups. n. According to KNWA/FOX24, RTTL uses LLC and Private Members Association models and claims legal protection from discrimination laws like the Fair Housing Act.
“Racism has no place in a free society,” said AG Tim Griffin’s office, “but from a legal perspective, we have not seen anything that would indicate any state or federal laws have been broken.” RTTL says its actions are lawful and that it has no plans to engage in political activism or real estate sales.
Despite national concern and calls for accountability, the legal gray area surrounding private land associations like RTTL continues to raise difficult questions about what accountability looks like when discrimination is masked by structure and status.
Following a week of devastating gun violence in Atlanta, The Rocket Foundation—founded by rapper Quavo—has launched an Emergency Trauma Therapy Fund to support affected youth and families.
At least 49 people were reportedly shot across the city in recent days, including 18-year-old Deshawn Johnson, a Rocket Camp participant, and “Coach Ball,” a leader with the Offender Alumni Association. Both were killed in separate incidents.
“These resources will go directly to two of our Spark Grantees—HOPE Hustlers and the Offender Alumni Association—who are working directly with those impacted,” the foundation shared on Instagram.
Quavo founded The Rocket Foundation in 2022 in honor of his nephew and Migos groupmate Takeoff, who was also lost to gun violence.
A Marine veteran is being hailed as a hero after intervening in a mass stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, that left 11 people injured.
Cellphone footage shows veteran Derrick Perry confronting the suspect—identified as 42-year-old Bradford James Gille—in the store’s parking lot. Perry is seen drawing a handgun and ordering the man to drop his knife. “I didn’t think of anything other than trying to get him away from people,” Perry later told Good Morning America.
Gille faces multiple charges, including 11 counts of assault with intent to murder and one count of terrorism. All victims were hospitalized and are being treated at Munson Medical Center, according to local officials.