On The Radar: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out GOP Redistricting, 'Whites-Only' Community In Arkansas And Quavo Launches Support Fund For Gun Violence Victims

01 Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett Blasts GOP Redistricting That Removes Her From Her District

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is condemning a newly proposed congressional map that redraws her district’s boundaries and, she says, is designed to undermine Black political power.

“I currently don’t live in the [Congressional District] 30 that they created… that’s not where I live now,” she said in a video posted online emphasizing that while residency isn’t required to run, the move is a clear attempt at voter suppression.

The Guardian reports the new map is part of a broader Republican effort—encouraged by President Donald Trump—to secure five additional seats in the 2026 midterms. The changes could also impact other Democratic lawmakers, including longtime Rep. Al Green.

“It is a hot mess,” Crockett said. “These people have no integrity.” She urged constituents to testify at a public hearing in Austin and promised to provide transportation. “They want to exhaust us,” she said. “We are the state that brought Roe v. Wade… It is time for us to rise.”





