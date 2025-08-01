HomeNews

On The Radar: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out GOP Redistricting, 'Whites-Only' Community In Arkansas And Quavo Launches Support Fund For Gun Violence Victims

From political battles over representation to grassroots responses to violence, here’s what’s was on the radar this week.
On The Radar: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out GOP Redistricting, Whites-Only Community In Arkansas And Quavo Launches Support Fund For Gun Violence Victims
(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By Oumou Fofana ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The week’s news highlighted a range of issues tied to political representation, global affairs and public response. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett raised concerns over redistricting efforts that affect her seat, labor organizer Chris Smalls was released following reported detainment in Israel and communities nationwide continued to address incidents of violence and inequality.  Here’s what was on the radar this week.