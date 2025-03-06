Courtesy

Paris Fashion Week is often associated with grand displays of lushness. The grandeur qualities that run rampant made room for the experimental nature that was part of Off-White’s show. For the Fall/Winter 2025 presentation, Ib Kamara, the creative director of the house, delved into his fixation on aesthetics, which he was inspired by. Take for instance, British uniforms and how they are strict in nature–show notes point to them as a core influence. After speaking with style aficionados throughout the nation, many of them have shared wearing uniforms while in school. This method of dressing led these individuals to express themselves uniquely outside of school or on leisure days. Kamara leaned onto these inclinations for the FW25 collection.

On his creative process, the creative director shared: “In my creative process, life experiences always resurface, triggering an aesthetic sensibility in which different elements come together harmoniously. Growing up, I was inspired by the Ghanian symbols like stars and eagles, and the vivid colors of West African art.” He added that uniforms have become a part of his visual landscape: from one worn in school, and different garbs being a part of his life at differing work environments. He decided to explore the idea of uniformity fused with a boundless punk attitude.

The culmination of each of these aesthetics led to a fun and kitschy lineup. New-age track suits hit the runway and so did options for your most risqué friend. (There was a somewhat see-through black skirt paired with a butter yellow oversized leather belt and a matching jumper). Nylon dresses and skirt sets provided an interesting series of outfits primed for going-out wardrobes of those who appear to be omnipresent. Ultra-large jackets in varying hues ranging from red to light grey were also in the range.

Virgil Abloh’s playfulness has always been a design code that’s made Off-White a defining brand for the streetwear canon. Kamara is skilled at portraying this ideal. This is perhaps what makes the collection a real-life example of what it can look like if a designer diligently chases joy by any means.

