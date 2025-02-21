HomeBeauty

Nina Simone’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks

In honor of her 71st birthday today, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with Nina Simone’s inspiring beauty moments over the years.
By Larry Stansbury

Nina Simone’s timeless legacy isn’t just heard in her soul-stirring melodies—it’s reflected in the way her beauty defied convention and celebrated unapologetic Blackness. From her radiant skin to her bold brows and striking gaze, Simone’s aesthetic was a reflection of her power, resilience, and artistry.

The legendary singer was known for her sultry eyeliner, luminous skin, and natural textures—an embodiment of self-expression that transcended trends. Let’s take a look at some of her most iconic beauty moments, shall we?

In 1964, Simone switched up her hairstyle for a special moment, posing alongside her daughter, Lisa Celeste Stroud, for a Crest toothpaste advertisement. Just three years later, she embraced the regal Nefertiti-inspired updo at the Newport Jazz Festival, a style that cemented her as a beauty icon.

By 1968, when she performed at the BBC Television Centre in London, all eyes were on her—not just for her mesmerizing vocals but for her effortlessly chic beauty look. A simple swipe of red lipstick was all she needed to command attention. And while she could always rock a classic lip, Simone was also known for her bold eyeliner. In a series of stunning headshots, she rested her head in her hands, allowing us to take in her elegance in its purest form.

Fast forward to 1975, Simone graced the stage at a concert with a head turning beauty moment: blue eyeliner and eyeshadow, deep brown highlighter, and her signature red lip. Even in the final years of her life, her beauty choices remained as captivating as ever. At the Rainforest Foundation’s 11th Annual Carnegie Hall Benefit Concert after-party in New York City, for example, she wore a short pixie cut, paired with bold blue and gold eyeshadow and a deep burgundy lip—a testament to her fearless approach to beauty.

In honor of what would have been Nina Simone’s 71st birthday, let’s celebrate some of her most unforgettable beauty moments below.