Essence Street Style: NYFW Fall Winter '25 — Day 6

Photographer Seleen Saleh captured the sixth day of NYFW, which featured cozy sets and impeccable tailoring.
Seleen Saleh
By Mecca Pryor ·

Do they really save the best for last? On the final day of New York Fashion Week, the last few designers unveiled their highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2025 collections. Closing out the evening was Thom Browne, a designer known for his modern take on the preppy aesthetic. Whether it was reimagining suiting for Doechii with the brand’s signature pops of red and blue or transforming classic loafers into sky-high platforms, Browne once again proved his ability to push the boundaries of tradition. Aside from Browne we were also delighted to see collections from, Norma Kamali, Michael Kors, and Frederick Anderson. While the runway is the main event, street style is equally captivating, attracting its own unique crowds with a few familiar faces making regular appearances. The final group of designers that showed this season finished out the high energy week by presenting collections that will leave us wanting more.

Supermodels Mona Tougaard and Paloma Elsesser waved to the fans and cameras as they entered the venue of one of their last shows of the New York season, Michael Kors. Mona chose a pair of oversized black pants, a silver track jacket layered over a black hoodie, and paired it with a large Chanel classic flap bag. Meanwhile, Paloma went for a cozy yet coordinated look, opting for a matching camo sweatsuit, a small brown purse, and white pointed-toe heels. Model Selena Forrest embraced a cozy vibe in a matching navy and baby blue velour sweatsuit. With the cold weather, staying comfy while keeping it chic was clearly a priority.

While Thom Browne has become a pinnacle in American fashion with his signature red and blue color scheme and his closing slot of the calendar it is truly a highly anticipated show. With impeccable structure, silhouettes, shapes and tailoring. Browne is good for putting a twist on a traditional garment. Karen Blanchard brought a touch of British flair to her look with a grey pleated long skirt, tuxedo blazer, grey tie, and black loafers.

Below, take a look at all of the unforgettable looks from New York Fashion Week Day 6 by Seleen Saleh. 

