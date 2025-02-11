Essence Street Style: NYFW Fall Winter '25 — Day 5

On the fifth day of New York Fashion Week, designers are still captivating audiences on the biggest fashion stage in America. With just one day remaining, legendary fashion houses like Carolina Herrera, Coach, and Tory Burch attracted a star-studded crowd of A-list talent, fashion insiders, and editors. Brands such as Luar and Diotima also made their mark, showcasing their unique styles while also growing an more exclusive crowd as each season progresses. Each designer continues to set themselves apart, proving their distinctiveness in a competitive fashion landscape.While the runway is the main event, street style is equally captivating, attracting its own unique crowds with a few familiar faces making regular appearances. With each show, the energy only intensified, keeping the momentum strong and setting the stage for fashion’s burgeoning and seasoned talent.
Coach and Tory Burch are both essential pillars of American womenswear, each known for creating iconic accessories that have shaped the category over the years. The newly released Coach Pillow Tabby has reignited many people’s love for the brand, while the Tory Burch Reva Ballerina, first popularized in 2006, remains a classic favorite. Today, both brands are adding a modern twist to their timeless designs, catering to their core audience with fresh updates. Publicist and influencer Maya McHenry showcased her impeccable street style in a two-piece bodysuit paired with a tulle skirt, channeling the essence of a garden. She completed the look with Chanel’s color-blocked kitten heels, accented by matching green socks, and added a pop of color with a pink Chanel vanity bag.
San Francisco-based boutique owner Sherri McMullen stunned in a bold leopard print Diotima dress, featuring a high slit and a side cutout that added an edge to her look. She completed the ensemble with a burgundy Bottega clutch and matching shoes, tying the outfit together perfectly.
Below, take a look at all of the unforgettable looks from New York Fashion Week Day 5 by Seleen Saleh.
