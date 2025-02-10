Essence Street Style: NYFW Fall Winter '25 — Day 4

On the fourth day of New York Fashion Week, the fashion world shows no signs of slowing down. With two days still to go, designers like LaPointe, Monse, and Tia Adeola have kept us mesmerized, even on Super Bowl Sunday. Designers continue to unveil their newest collection captivating viewers with beautiful craftsmanship and cutting edge designs. While the runway contained the season’s newest looks the street style is a spectacle in its own rite, these shows drew a buzzy crowd of editors, influencers, creatives and industry insiders to preview whats up next. With each show, the energy only intensified, keeping the momentum strong and setting the stage for fashion’s burgeoning and seasoned talent.
LaPointe is known for its unique approach to modern, sophisticated womenswear, blending elements of traditional tailoring with avant-garde designs. The brand often focuses on creating luxurious, sculptural silhouettes with a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and attention to detail. Influencer and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods posed for paparazzi in a deep green bodycon dress adorned with feathers along the skirt and part of the sleeve.
Editor Naomi Elizee dashed from one show to the next, draped in a towering fur coat paired with a navy blue bomber jacket featuring feathered shoulders. She carried a Balenciaga City bag, her look completed with a mid-length black skirt and sleek black boots, ideal for braving the snowy streets of NYC.
Below, take a look at all of the unforgettable looks from New York Fashion Week Day 4 by Seleen Saleh.