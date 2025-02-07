Essence Street Style: NYFW Fall Winter '25 — Day 1

Seleen Saleh

On the first day of New York Fashion Week, we saw several street style moments that made us want to do a double take. Fashion shows and presentations from Christopher John Rodgers, Gabe Gordon, and Christian Siriano attracted a stylish crew of editors, talent, and fashion insiders who are only just getting started as we await the looks to follow.

Following a two-year hiatus, people were eager to see what Christopher John Rodgers would show at his first collection back on the runway. Stylist and costume designer June Ambrose made a statement with her outfit, featuring an ankle-length dress adorned with blue dots in a geometric pattern, highlighted by yellow scratches woven throughout the design. True to her signature style, she completed the look with a towering hat and platform shoes. Style extraordinaire Gabriella Kareefa-Johnson also attended the show in a pink cable-knit sweater, embellished with silver jewels at the center and featuring a red fur trim along the neckline. She layered the look with a black leather trench for warmth, paired with black jeans, boots, and a sleek black Prada bag, allowing the sweater to be the focal point of the outfit.

Actress and entrepreneur Keke Palmer was a frequently seen face on day one, beginning her day at Brandon Maxwell and ending it at CJR. Her commitment to supporting Black designers is undeniable. When we ran into Palmer, she was dressed in a mint feather coat, a white dress with an A-line skirt, and semi-transparent pumps from Alaïa, accessorized with a layering of gold chains and a burnt yellow clutch. Gallerist Hannah Traore was spotted in a Jane Wade knit gown featuring a voluminous hood, a backless design with a black thong peeking, a shawl, and a flowing train that trailed behind her as she darted from show to show.

Below, take a look at all of the fantastic looks from New York Fashion Week Day 1 by Seleen Saleh.

