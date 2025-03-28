Happy Friday, folks. Spring is in full bloom—and so is the music. This week’s roundup of new releases is packed with energy, emotion, and genre-bending creativity.

Today, Will Smith makes a triumphant return to music with Based On A True Story, his first full-length album in two decades, reminding fans of what made him a star almost 40 years ago. Also, Ari Lennox steps into her “Soft Girl Era,” and Coco Jones offers up smooth vocals on her latest single “You,” produced by a team of heavy-hitters including London On Da Track. Our list of new releases includes drops from Estelle, Tanner Adell, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Whether you’re in the mood to vibe, reflect, or reset, these are the tracks you’ll want in rotation.

Will Smith – ‘Based On A True Story’ Today, GRAMMY- Award winning artist, actor and multifaceted entertainer, Will Smith, releases his first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story. The 14-track album features a variety of collaborators including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, & Jac Ross. Listen to it HERE.

Coco Jones – “You” Today, GRAMMY-Award Winning powerhouse singer/songwriter and multi-hyphenate actress Coco Jones releases her newest single, “You,” produced by London On Da Track, Boobie, Phil the Keys, Hero, Banger Slanger, and 2K. Hear it HERE.

Ari Lennox – “Soft Girl Era” GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Ari Lennox, celebrated her birthday earlier this week by releasing her anthemic new single “Soft Girl Era.” Check it out HERE.

Little Simz – “Free” Today, Little Simz shares new single “Free,” the second taster from her highly anticipated sixth album, Lotus, set for release on May 9th via AWAL Recordings. Stream the record HERE.

Tanner Adell – “Going Blonde” Country-pop star Tanner Adell tells the story of perseverance in her new single “Going Blonde,” which highlights the impact of Adell’s adoption at birth. Check it out HERE.

Estelle ft. LaRussell & Keyon Harold – “New Direction” GRAMMY Award-winner Estelle returns with jazz-inspired, uptempo fourth single “New Direction,” ft. rapper LaRussell and jazz trumpeter and composer, Keyon Harrold. Listen to the new song HERE.

Wiz Khalifa ft. Gunna – “5 Star” Today, multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated recording artist, Wiz Khalifa, releases his new song, “5 Star (ft. Gunna)”. Produced by Mike & Keys, Jason Martin, and Dominique Sanders, it is the fifth single to be released off of Wiz’s highly anticipated upcoming album Kush + Orange Juice 2 – the official follow up to his 2010 breakout mixtape Kush & Orange Juice. Hear the track HERE.

Aqyila – 'Falling Into Place' Aqyila, the Canadian actress and singer releases her 11-track debut album titled Falling Into Place today. Stream the new project HERE.