Best New Music This Week: Will Smith Drops ‘Based On A True Story,’ Ari Lennox Steps Into Her “Soft Girl Era,” Coco Jones And More

Today’s list of releases includes a collaboration from Estelle, LaRussell and Keyon Harold, along with “Free” from Little Simz.
Happy Friday, folks. Spring is in full bloom—and so is the music. This week’s roundup of new releases is packed with energy, emotion, and genre-bending creativity.

Today, Will Smith makes a triumphant return to music with Based On A True Story, his first full-length album in two decades, reminding fans of what made him a star almost 40 years ago. Also, Ari Lennox steps into her “Soft Girl Era,” and Coco Jones offers up smooth vocals on her latest single “You,” produced by a team of heavy-hitters including London On Da Track. Our list of new releases includes drops from Estelle, Tanner Adell, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Whether you’re in the mood to vibe, reflect, or reset, these are the tracks you’ll want in rotation.

