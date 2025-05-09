Happy Friday, folks. The new month brings a fresh wave of music that spans every mood and genre—just in time to refresh your playlist.

This week, GRAMMY-winning sensation Tyla delivers “Bliss,” a vibrant follow-up to her chart-topping debut, while The Weeknd links up with Doechii and Playboi Carti for a hypnotic remix ahead of his next album. Meanwhile, André 3000 returns with 7 piano sketches, a meditative EP that proves silence and sound can coexist beautifully. Today’s list also features tracks from Bas, Luck, Kid Cudi, and more.

Scroll through and press play on the best new music this week, below.

PinkPantheress – ‘Fancy That’ Today, English singer-songwriter and record producer PinkPantheress releases her second mixtape Fancy That. Listen to the EP HERE. 1.90.3-KLTWPC4E5PZN37XRHQTGJ3CGYI.0.1-7

André 3000 – ‘7 piano sketches’ On the same day of the Met Gala, André 3000 released his second solo album, an EP called 7 piano sketches. Hear the EP HERE.

Bas, The Hics & Ab-Soul – “Norbit” Dreamville artist Bas and London-based duo The Hics sharpen the emotional scope with “Norbit” ft. Ab-Soul, the second single from their upcoming album Melanchronica. Listen to it HERE.

Kid Cudi – “Neverland” GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor and director Kid Cudi returns with the new single “Neverland.” Stream the record HERE.

The Weeknd ft. Doechii & Playboi Carti – “Timeless (Remix)” Just a week away from the release of Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd enlists the help of Doechii for the remix to “Timeless.” Hear the song HERE.

Tyla – “Bliss” The GRAMMY-winning star who swept the world into the “Water” with a record-setting debut campaign and album in 2024 has returned with a hot new single titled “Bliss.” Listen to it HERE.

itsHOLY ft. Dave East – “ALYK” Ahead of the From The Dirt tour stop at Grog Shop in his hometown of Cleveland, itsHOLY enlists Dave East for the STREETRUNNER-produced single “ALYK.” Stream the song HERE.

Naomi Sharon – ‘The Only Love We Know’ Today, Naomi Sharon has unveiled her new EP The Only Love We Know via OVO Sound. Check it out HERE.

UMI ft. 6LACK – “HARD TRUTHS” Coming off a landmark year, breakout R&B singer-songwriter UMI has released a brand new single “HARD TRUTHS” featuring 4x Grammy-nominated rapper 6LACK. Check it out HERE.