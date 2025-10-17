Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. We’re back with another week of amazing music just in time for the weekend. So whether you’re a fan of hip-hop, R&B, or good, old-fashioned soul, there’s something here for you to listen to.

Today, the singer/songwriter Ty Dolla $ign drops his highly-anticipated fourth studio album TYCOON. Ahead of the release of his new album in November, rapper Wale releases the record “Mirroronnabenz” featuring BNYX, Muni Long is back with “Delulu,” and Monaleo continues her amazing year with the project, Who Did The Body. Our roundup includes music from Isaiah Falls, REASON, and more.

Take a look at this week’s list of new releases below.

Ty Dolla $ign – ‘TYCOON’ Listen to TYCOON HERE.

Isaiah Falls – ‘Lucky You’ Listen to Lucky You HERE. 1.90.5-HHZALJKYT6BP5JJOGGRVIBYG7U.0.1-8

Wale ft. BNYX – “Mirroronnabenz” Listen to “Mirroronnabenz” HERE. 1.90.5-2WG4X2E4SR3Y7XJQ7W3EVN4PIQ.0.1-4

Muni Long – “Delulu” Listen to “Delulu” HERE.

Monaleo – ‘Who Did The Body’ Listen to Who Did The Body HERE.

REASON, Westside Boogie, Gio Genesis – “Paralyzed_BLUE” Listen to “Paralyzed_BLUE” HERE.