Best New Music This Week: Nicki Minaj, Big Freedia, GloRilla And More

Happy Friday, folks. Per usual, with the new weekend brings new music, so get those ears ready for some amazing tunes from your favorite musicians, lesser known artists, and aspiring newcomers.

Today, Coi Leray releases her second studio album, the highly anticipated COI. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice also dropped, returning with a new song, the Aqua-assisted “Barbie World.” Just in time of the summer, Chris Brown gifted his fans with a fresh single, and the New Orleans native Big Freedia unveiled Central City, which contains features from Kamaiyah, Kelly Price, Lil Wayne, and Faith Evans, among others.

Our list also includes new music from The Weeknd, Destin Conrad, GloRilla, Sean Leon, and more. Take a look at today’s roundup of releases below.

01 Coi Leray – ‘COI’ Coi Leray drops her 15-track COI today. The album features David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Skillibeng, Giggs, and Lola Brooke, among others. Check it out here.

02 Big Freedia – ‘Central City’ Today, New Orleans native Big Freedia releases her first album in 9 years, the 16-track Central City. Stream the project here.

03 Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – “Barbie World” Nicki Minaj again teams up with Ice Spice on “Barbie World,” which samples AQUA’s “Barbie Girl” and has a beat produced by RiotUSA. Check it out here.

04 The Weeknd – “One of The Girls” “One of the Girls” is a collaboration between BLACKPINK’s JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd for the HBO show The Idol. Listen to it here.

05 Äyanna – “Girlfriend” Äyanna arrives with a new single “Girlfriend,” alongside an equally captivating music video. Watch the visual for the song here.

06 Joyner Lucas – “Broski” The Massachusetts lyricist Joyner Lucas returns with a new single titled “Broski.” Listen to the introspective track here.

07 Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot” Chris Brown gifts his fans with a new song just in time for the summer season. Stream the track “Summer Too Hot” here.

08 GloRilla – “Put It On Da Floor” Yesterday, after some teasing on social media, GloRilla released her remix of Latto’s April hit, “Put It On Da Floor.” Watch the video here.

09 Destin Conrad & Musiq Soulchild – “To This Day” As part of Black Music Month, Spotify Singles has just released a new collaboration between Musiq Soulchild and Destin Conrad on the song “To This Day.” Stream the track here.

10 Sean Leon ft. Daniel Caesar – “The Glade” Check out the collaborative effort between Sean Leon and Daniel Caesar titled “The Glade,” here.