Best New Music This Week: Nicki Minaj, Big Freedia, GloRilla And More

Today’s list also includes a new song from Äyanna, and Coi Leray’s second studio release, ‘COI.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. Per usual, with the new weekend brings new music, so get those ears ready for some amazing tunes from your favorite musicians, lesser known artists, and aspiring newcomers.

Today, Coi Leray releases her second studio album, the highly anticipated COI. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice also dropped, returning with a new song, the Aqua-assisted “Barbie World.” Just in time of the summer, Chris Brown gifted his fans with a fresh single, and the New Orleans native Big Freedia unveiled Central City, which contains features from Kamaiyah, Kelly Price, Lil Wayne, and Faith Evans, among others. 

Our list also includes new music from The Weeknd, Destin Conrad, GloRilla, Sean Leon, and more. Take a look at today’s roundup of releases below.

