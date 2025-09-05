Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. Another week, another wave of fresh music ready to set the tone for your weekend. Whether you’re looking for something soulful, high-energy, or experimental, this lineup has something for every vibe.

This week marks the much-anticipated return of Miguel with “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U),” offering fans the first taste of his upcoming album CAOS. Latto and Ice Spice link up for “Gyatt,” a bold new collab paired with a striking visual directed by Hidji World, while Lizzo expands her beloved mixtape with MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING. Other standouts include Tierra Whack’s “Tip Toe,” Aminé’s “LA,” Camper, and more.

Take a listen to the best new music this week below.

Latto ft. Ice Spice – “Gyatt” Latto and Ice Spice have come together for a new song called “Gyatt,” which is accompanied with a new video directed by Hidji World. Watch it HERE.

PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Drake & Cash Cobain – “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2” This week, Drake premiered “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and Cash Cobain, via his Iceman livestream series. Check out the new record HERE.

Miguel – “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)” Ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated new album CAOS, Miguel gifted his fans with the project’s first single, “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U).” Listen to it HERE.

Lizzo – ‘MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING’ Today, rapper Lizzo drops My Face Still Hurts From Smiling is the extended reissue of Lizzo’s 2025 mixtape, My Face Hurts from Smiling. Stream the album HERE.

Queen Naija – “rain…” After teasing on social media, the talented singer Queen Naija releases the track “rain…” today. Hear the new song HERE.

Aminé – “LA” The multitalented Aminé is back with “LA,” the artist’s first single since the release of his third album in May. Check it out HERE.

Camper ft. Jill Scott & Ty Dolla $ign – “OOWEE” Camper, Jill Scott, and Ty Dolla $ign connect on the record “OOWEE.” Listen to it HERE.

Venna ft. Jorja Smith – “Myself” Building anticipation for his debut album MALIK, Venna has released the single “Myself,” featuring Jorja Smith. Hear the song HERE.