HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Miguel Returns With “New Martyrs,” Latto And Ice Spice Connect On “Gyatt,” Lizzo And More

Today’s list also includes Tierra Whack’s “Tip Toe,” from the ‘HIM’ soundtrack, and Aminé’s “LA.”
Best New Music This Week: Miguel Returns With “New Martyrs,” Latto And Ice Spice Connect On “Gyatt,” Lizzo And More
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. Another week, another wave of fresh music ready to set the tone for your weekend. Whether you’re looking for something soulful, high-energy, or experimental, this lineup has something for every vibe.

This week marks the much-anticipated return of Miguel with “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U),” offering fans the first taste of his upcoming album CAOS. Latto and Ice Spice link up for “Gyatt,” a bold new collab paired with a striking visual directed by Hidji World, while Lizzo expands her beloved mixtape with MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING. Other standouts include Tierra Whack’s “Tip Toe,” Aminé’s “LA,” Camper, and more.

Take a listen to the best new music this week below.

TOPICS: 