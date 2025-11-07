HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Coco Jones Releases “Skip My House,” Kehlani’s “Out The Window,” JT And More

Today’s list also includes the single “Home” from Mario, and BLK ODYSSY’s new album ‘MOOD CONTROL.’
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks. November is here, and with a new month comes new music from some of the best artists in music.

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones gets listeners into the holiday spirit with the single “Skip My House,” Kehlani drops “Out The Window,” and JT gifts her fans with “Girls Gone Wild.” Our list also includes music from BLK ODYSSY, The ARTi$t, Mario, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases in music below.

