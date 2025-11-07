Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. November is here, and with a new month comes new music from some of the best artists in music.

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones gets listeners into the holiday spirit with the single “Skip My House,” Kehlani drops “Out The Window,” and JT gifts her fans with “Girls Gone Wild.” Our list also includes music from BLK ODYSSY, The ARTi$t, Mario, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases in music below.

Coco Jones – “Skip My House” Today, GRAMMY Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones ushers in the holiday season with her soulful new song, “Skip My House.” Listen to it HERE.

Kehlani – “Out The Window” Kehlani gets vulnerable with “Out the Window,” her new single that dropped today via Atlantic Records. Check it out HERE.

TheARTi$t – “I Need You” Rising R&B singer TheARTI$t returns with a soulful and romantic new single, “I Need You.” Listen to it HERE.

BLK ODYSSY – ‘MOOD CONTROL’ BLK ODYSSY, the Texas-based artist and producer returns with a new album titled MOOD CONTROL. Hear the record HERE.

JT – “Girls Gone Wild” Today, rapper JT unleashes her raw, unfiltered energy on her brand-new single and video for “Girls Gone Wild.” Watch the video HERE.

Mario – "Home" The talented singer Mario drops his brand new single "Home." Check it out HERE.