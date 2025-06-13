Happy Friday, folks. You know what day it is, right? Of course you do. Whether you’re looking for a feel-good anthem, a moody R&B cut, or a head-nodding hip-hop feature, this week’s new releases cover every vibe. With familiar names and rising stars in the mix, there’s no better time to refresh your playlists and dive into what artists have been cooking up. From catchy singles to soundtrack gems, the lineup is stacked with soundtracks to your next favorite moment.
This week, Kehlani returns with “Folded,” Chris Brown delivers a slow-burning track called “Holy Blindfold,” and Tyla adds her magic to The Smurfs Movie with “Everything Goes With Blue.” We also get standout collabs from Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Will Smith, plus a debut EP from R&B group Psiryn. Today’s list also includes music from Lil Wayne, Will Smith, Big Freedia, and more.
Take a look at the best new releases this week.
Lil Wayne just dropped a bonus track from his latest album, Tha Carter VI, titled “Momma Don’t Worry.” The new song, co-produced by ATL Jacob and RushDee, features Future and Lil Baby. Listen to it HERE.
Rising star Tyla gifts her fans with a new track from The Smurfs Movie Soundtrack titled “Everything Goes With Blue.” Stream it HERE.
Today, Memphis-born, Mississippi-raised creative dropped “The Man,” the first single from her forthcoming album. Stream the song HERE.
4batz continues with growth with the record “When I Get Home,” featuring DMV rapper Wale. Hear the new collaboration HERE.
Arriving just six months after his most recent album, The High Road, Kane Brown drops the single “2 Pair.” Hear the new record HERE.
R&B girl group Psiryn has officially released their highly anticipated, six-track debut EP, In The Key of Us. Listen to it HERE.
Rapper 2 Chainz and singer/songwriter Ne-yo connect on the single “Not The Same,” which is featured on the Red Clay soundtrack. Check it out HERE.
Queens native Bay Swag is back with a massive new single and video, “Seventeen” featuring Meek Mill. Watch the visual HERE.
UK rapper Nemzzz and the Georgia native Latto connect on the record and video for “ART.” Watch the visual HERE.
Atlanta is all over the new record “Turn Around,” which sees Jermaine Dupri, T.I., Young Dro, and 2 Chainz link up. Stream the track HERE.
Will Smith is continuing his run of records in 2025 with the fun, carefree new track titled “Pretty Girls”, featuring up-and-coming rapper OBanga. Check it out HERE.
Today, the singer Amaria drops off “All I’d Ever Know.” Check it out HERE.
Roddy Ricch is back with his latest track “Underdog,” from the F1: The Movie soundtrack. Listen to it HERE.
Bounce legend Big Freedia takes listeners to “Church” with a new single of the same name. Hear it HERE.
Today, Chris Brown released the new song “Holy Blindfold,” co-produced by The Monsters & Strangerz, Jonathan Bellion, and Tenroc. Check it out HERE.