Happy Friday, folks. You know what day it is, right? Of course you do. Whether you’re looking for a feel-good anthem, a moody R&B cut, or a head-nodding hip-hop feature, this week’s new releases cover every vibe. With familiar names and rising stars in the mix, there’s no better time to refresh your playlists and dive into what artists have been cooking up. From catchy singles to soundtrack gems, the lineup is stacked with soundtracks to your next favorite moment.

This week, Kehlani returns with “Folded,” Chris Brown delivers a slow-burning track called “Holy Blindfold,” and Tyla adds her magic to The Smurfs Movie with “Everything Goes With Blue.” We also get standout collabs from Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Will Smith, plus a debut EP from R&B group Psiryn. Today’s list also includes music from Lil Wayne, Will Smith, Big Freedia, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week.

Lil Wayne ft. Future & Lil Baby – “Momma Don’t Worry” Lil Wayne just dropped a bonus track from his latest album, Tha Carter VI, titled “Momma Don’t Worry.” The new song, co-produced by ATL Jacob and RushDee, features Future and Lil Baby. Listen to it HERE.

Tyla – “Everything Goes With Blue” Rising star Tyla gifts her fans with a new track from The Smurfs Movie Soundtrack titled “Everything Goes With Blue.” Stream it HERE.

KIRBY – “The Man” Today, Memphis-born, Mississippi-raised creative dropped “The Man,” the first single from her forthcoming album. Stream the song HERE.

4batz ft. Wale – “When I Get Home” 4batz continues with growth with the record “When I Get Home,” featuring DMV rapper Wale. Hear the new collaboration HERE.

Kane Brown – “2 Pair” Arriving just six months after his most recent album, The High Road, Kane Brown drops the single “2 Pair.” Hear the new record HERE.

Psiryn – ‘In The Key of Us’ R&B girl group Psiryn has officially released their highly anticipated, six-track debut EP, In The Key of Us. Listen to it HERE.

2 Chainz ft. Ne-Yo – “Not The Same” Rapper 2 Chainz and singer/songwriter Ne-yo connect on the single “Not The Same,” which is featured on the Red Clay soundtrack. Check it out HERE.

Bay Swag ft. Meek Mill – “Seventeen” Queens native Bay Swag is back with a massive new single and video, “Seventeen” featuring Meek Mill. Watch the visual HERE.

Nemzzz ft. Latto – “ART” UK rapper Nemzzz and the Georgia native Latto connect on the record and video for “ART.” Watch the visual HERE.

Kehlani – “Folded” The multi-platinum, two-time Grammy-nominated singer Kehlani is back with their highly anticipated new single “Folded.” Listen to it HERE.

Jermaine Dupri, T.I., Young Dro, and 2 Chainz – “Turn Around” Atlanta is all over the new record “Turn Around,” which sees Jermaine Dupri, T.I., Young Dro, and 2 Chainz link up. Stream the track HERE.

Will Smith ft. OBanga – “Pretty Girls” Will Smith is continuing his run of records in 2025 with the fun, carefree new track titled “Pretty Girls”, featuring up-and-coming rapper OBanga. Check it out HERE.

Amaria – “All I’d Ever Know” Today, the singer Amaria drops off “All I’d Ever Know.” Check it out HERE.

Roddy Ricch – “Underdog” Roddy Ricch is back with his latest track “Underdog,” from the F1: The Movie soundtrack. Listen to it HERE.

Big Freedia – “Church” Bounce legend Big Freedia takes listeners to “Church” with a new single of the same name. Hear it HERE.