New Music This Week: Chris Brown Releases “Holy Blindfold,” Kehlani Drops “Folded,” Tyla’s Record From ‘The Smurfs Movie,’ And More

Today’s list also includes a song from Lil Wayne ‘Tha Carter VI’ [Deluxe], along with “Pretty Girls” from Will Smith and OBanga.
Happy Friday, folks. You know what day it is, right? Of course you do. Whether you’re looking for a feel-good anthem, a moody R&B cut, or a head-nodding hip-hop feature, this week’s new releases cover every vibe. With familiar names and rising stars in the mix, there’s no better time to refresh your playlists and dive into what artists have been cooking up. From catchy singles to soundtrack gems, the lineup is stacked with soundtracks to your next favorite moment.

This week, Kehlani returns with “Folded,” Chris Brown delivers a slow-burning track called “Holy Blindfold,” and Tyla adds her magic to The Smurfs Movie with “Everything Goes With Blue.” We also get standout collabs from Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and Will Smith, plus a debut EP from R&B group Psiryn. Today’s list also includes music from Lil Wayne, Will Smith, Big Freedia, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week.

