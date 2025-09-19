Happy Friday, folks. Tomorrow, 2025’s summer season will be officially over—so let’s make the most of it with some amazing music and new albums from the industry’s brightest stars and some talented up-and-coming acts.
Almost 8 years after her chart-topping, critically-acclaimed debut album Invasion of Privacy, rapper Cardi B releases AM I THE DRAMA? which includes appearances from Summer Walker, Lizzo, and Janet Jackson, among others. In conjunction with the premiere of the Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers-led HIM, the film’s soundtrack hits streaming platforms and features tracks from Ovrkvst., Gucci Mane, and Tierra Whack. Our roundup includes music from Miguel, Mick Jenkins, Jaden Smith, and more.
Take a look at the best new music this week below.
Check out the soundtrack to Justin Tipping’s HIM HERE.
Hear Mick Jenkins, EMIL, and ENNY connect on “Words I should’ve said,” HERE.
Listen to “Back From Abu Dhabi” HERE.
Check out Jaden Smith and Rich the Kid’s collaboration HERE.