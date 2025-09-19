Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. Tomorrow, 2025’s summer season will be officially over—so let’s make the most of it with some amazing music and new albums from the industry’s brightest stars and some talented up-and-coming acts.

Almost 8 years after her chart-topping, critically-acclaimed debut album Invasion of Privacy, rapper Cardi B releases AM I THE DRAMA? which includes appearances from Summer Walker, Lizzo, and Janet Jackson, among others. In conjunction with the premiere of the Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers-led HIM, the film’s soundtrack hits streaming platforms and features tracks from Ovrkvst., Gucci Mane, and Tierra Whack. Our roundup includes music from Miguel, Mick Jenkins, Jaden Smith, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

01 01 Cardi B – ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ Listen to Cardi B’s sophomore album HERE.

02 02 Thundercat – “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” Check out Thundercat’s new single HERE.

03 03 Miguel – “El Pleito” Stream Miguel’s “El Pleito” HERE.

04 04 Amber Mark – “Too Much” Listen to Amber Mark’s track HERE.

05 05 ‘HIM (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ Check out the soundtrack to Justin Tipping’s HIM HERE.

06 06 Mick Jenkins ft. EMIL, ENNY – “Words I should’ve said” Hear Mick Jenkins, EMIL, and ENNY connect on “Words I should’ve said,” HERE. Wyclef Jean performs during Day one of 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 8, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. PRINCE WILLIAMS/WIREIMAGE

07 07 Wyclef Jean ft. French Montana, Rick Ross – “Back From Abu Dhabi” Listen to “Back From Abu Dhabi” HERE.