New Music This Week: Cardi B Asks ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ Miguel Releases “El Pleito,” Amber Mark’s R&B Single “Too Much” And More

Today’s list also includes Wyclef Jean’s collaboration with French Montana and Rick Ross titled “Back From Abu Dhabi,” along with the soundtrack for the film ‘HIM.’
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks. Tomorrow, 2025’s summer season will be officially over—so let’s make the most of it with some amazing music and new albums from the industry’s brightest stars and some talented up-and-coming acts.

Almost 8 years after her chart-topping, critically-acclaimed debut album Invasion of Privacy, rapper Cardi B releases AM I THE DRAMA? which includes appearances from Summer Walker, Lizzo, and Janet Jackson, among others. In conjunction with the premiere of the Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers-led HIM, the film’s soundtrack hits streaming platforms and features tracks from Ovrkvst., Gucci Mane, and Tierra Whack.  Our roundup includes music from Miguel, Mick Jenkins, Jaden Smith, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

