Happy Friday, folks. Another week means another stacked lineup of fresh sounds to add to your rotation. Whether you’re into rap, R&B, or genre-bending projects, this week’s drops are sure to hit the spot.

Today, Gunna headlines the list with The Last Wun, his final album under YSL, while Amaarae makes a triumphant return with her new project BLACK STAR. Bryson Tiller links up with Luh Tyler on “No Sharing,” and JID delivers his fourth studio album God Does Like Ugly. BigXthaPlug teams with Ella Langley for the genre-blending “Hell At Night.” Our list also includes Luck, Mick Jenkins, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

Gunna – ‘The Last Wun’ Today, Gunna has dropped his final album with YSL, the appropriately titled The Last Wun. Listen to the new record HERE.

Bryson Tiller ft. Luh Tyler – “No Sharing” Singer Bryson Tiller and Luh Tyler connect on the track “No Sharing.” Check it out HERE.

Amaarae – ‘BLACK STAR’ Two years after the release of the critically-acclaimed Fountain Baby, Amaarae is back with BLACK STAR. Stream the new project HERE.

JID – ‘God Does Like Ugly’ Platinum-selling rapper and multi-Grammy nominee J.I.D has released his fourth studio album, God Does Like Ugly, through Dreamville Records and Interscope Records. Hear it HERE.

BigXThePlug ft. Ella Langley – “Hell At Night” Today, multi-platinum Dallas native and breakout artist BigXthaPlug drops his highly anticipated new single, “Hell at Night,” featuring powerhouse country vocalist Ella Langley. Stream the track HERE.

Mick Jenkins – ‘Scarecrows’ Chicago artist Mick Jenkins drops the EP Scarecrows, featuring guest appearances Smino, Ab-Soul, and Python P. Listen to it HERE.