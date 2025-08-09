HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Amaarae Drops ‘BLACK STAR,’ Gunna Releases ‘The Last Wun,’ Smino, And More

Today’s list also includes “No Sharing” from Bryson Tiller and Luh Tyler, along with JID’s ‘God Does Like Ugly.’
Happy Friday, folks. Another week means another stacked lineup of fresh sounds to add to your rotation. Whether you’re into rap, R&B, or genre-bending projects, this week’s drops are sure to hit the spot.

Today, Gunna headlines the list with The Last Wun, his final album under YSL, while Amaarae makes a triumphant return with her new project BLACK STAR. Bryson Tiller links up with Luh Tyler on “No Sharing,” and JID delivers his fourth studio album God Does Like Ugly. BigXthaPlug teams with Ella Langley for the genre-blending “Hell At Night.” Our list also includes Luck, Mick Jenkins, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

