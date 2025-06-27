Happy Friday, folks. It’s a big week for music lovers, with fresh drops spanning soulful ballads, hard-hitting rap, and genre-blending collabs. Some familiar names make their long-awaited return, while others link up for unexpected pairings that just work. No matter your mood, there’s something here worth hitting play on.

This week’s playlist is stacked with big names and bold returns. Teyana Taylor sets the tone with “Bed Of Roses,” a silky, soulful drop that reminds fans why she remains one of the most dynamic voices in R&B. Lizzo is back with her new project My Face Hurts From Smiling, bringing along heavy-hitters like Doja Cat and SZA, while Burna Boy drops “Don’t Let Me Drown” ahead of his next album. Today’s list also includes music from Rick Ross, Tink, Nelly, and more.

Take a look at the best new music releases below.

Teyana Taylor – “Bed Of Roses” The multihyphenate Teyana Taylor gifts her fans with her highly-anticipated single “Bed Of Roses.” Stream the new record HERE.

Burna Boy – “Don’t Let Me Drown” Ahead of the release of No Sign Of Weakness on July 11, Burna Boy drops “Don’t Let Me Drown” today. Check it out HERE.

JANE HANDOCK ft. Anderson .Paak – “Stare At Me” Singer, songwriter, and producer Jane Handcock teams up with Anderson .Paak for her latest single, “Stare At Me.” Stream the new track HERE.

Tink ft. Bryson Tiller – “Can We Talk?” Tink and Bryson Tiller connect on the song “Can We Talk?” Check it out HERE.

BigXThaPlug ft. Shaboozey – “Home” Today, Dallas multi-platinum breakout BigXthaPlug releases his highly anticipated new single “Home” featuring Grammy-nominated country star Shaboozey. Listen to it HERE.

Rick Ross ft. Pharrell Williams – “For The Money” Today, Rick Ross has reunited with frequent collaborator Pharrell Williams on the new track “For The Money.” Listen to it HERE.

Lizzo – ‘My Face Hurts From Smiling’ Today, Lizzo released My Face Hurts From Smiling—the 13-track project features Doja Cat and SZA . Hear it HERE.

MAVI ft. Smino – “Potluck” Rappers Mavi and Smino link up on the record “Potluck.” Check it out HERE.

IDK ft. Cordae – “Prince George” IDK teams up with Cordae on his brand new single—the track is called “Prince George.” Listen to it HERE.