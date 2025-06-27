HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Teyana Taylor Presents “Bed Of Roses,” Lizzo Makes Her Return, Burna Boy And More

Today’s list also includes Rick Ross & Pharrell’s “For The Money,” along with “Spin The Block” from Nelly.
Happy Friday, folks. It’s a big week for music lovers, with fresh drops spanning soulful ballads, hard-hitting rap, and genre-blending collabs. Some familiar names make their long-awaited return, while others link up for unexpected pairings that just work. No matter your mood, there’s something here worth hitting play on.

This week’s playlist is stacked with big names and bold returns. Teyana Taylor sets the tone with “Bed Of Roses,” a silky, soulful drop that reminds fans why she remains one of the most dynamic voices in R&B. Lizzo is back with her new project My Face Hurts From Smiling, bringing along heavy-hitters like Doja Cat and SZA, while Burna Boy drops “Don’t Let Me Drown” ahead of his next album. Today’s list also includes music from Rick Ross, Tink, Nelly, and more.

Take a look at the best new music releases below.

