Best New Music This Week: Teyana Taylor Unveils ‘Escape Room,’ Mariah The Scientist Is Back With ‘Hearts Sold Separately,’ Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, And More

Today’s list includes Joey Bada$$’s “DARK AURA,” and a collaboration between Ludmilla and Victoria Monet titled “CAM GIRL.”
Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is here again, and with it comes a new wave of music to soundtrack your days and nights. From long-awaited albums to unexpected collaborations, this week’s releases span genres and moods, offering something for every listener.

Jon Batiste headlines the drop with Big Money, a project written and recorded in just two weeks that captures his raw creative spark. Mariah the Scientist returns with Hearts Sold Separately, while Doja Cat teases her next era with “Jealous Type.” Offset delivers his solo effort KIARI, packed with heavy-hitting features, and Earl Sweatshirt keeps fans guessing with Live Laugh Love. Today’s list also includes music from Joey Bada$$,  Kalan.FrFr and more. 

Scroll down for the full lineup and start curating your weekend vibe.

