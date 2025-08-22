Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. The weekend is here again, and with it comes a new wave of music to soundtrack your days and nights. From long-awaited albums to unexpected collaborations, this week’s releases span genres and moods, offering something for every listener.

Jon Batiste headlines the drop with Big Money, a project written and recorded in just two weeks that captures his raw creative spark. Mariah the Scientist returns with Hearts Sold Separately, while Doja Cat teases her next era with “Jealous Type.” Offset delivers his solo effort KIARI, packed with heavy-hitting features, and Earl Sweatshirt keeps fans guessing with Live Laugh Love. Today’s list also includes music from Joey Bada$$, Kalan.FrFr and more.

Scroll down for the full lineup and start curating your weekend vibe.

Mariah the Scientist – ‘HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY’ Mariah the Scientist is building off the success of “Burning Blue” with the new project Hearts Sold Separately, out today via Epic Records. Stream the record HERE. 1.90.5-FDC6FSMR6VGWZ37ZCZYYMWCMKY.0.1-4

Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” Doja Cat returns with the release of “Jealous Type,” the first single from her upcoming fifth studio album, Vie. Hear the new song HERE.

Offset – ‘KIARI’ Today, the Atlanta rapper Offset is back with a brand new solo album titled KIARI. The 18-track album features YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gunna, YFN Lucci, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend and Key Glock. Listen to it HERE.

Earl Sweatshirt – ‘Live Laugh Love’ The talented lyricist Earl Sweatshirt dropped the 11-track album, Live Laugh Love. Check it out HERE.

Kalan.FrFr – ‘California Player’ Today, Kalan.FrFr reveals his new album California Player. The 15-track LP is now available to stream on all digital platforms via First Class Lifestyle Ent and Roc Nation Distribution. Listen to it HERE.

Jon Batiste – ‘Big Money’ The multitalented Jon Batiste release ninth studio album, Big Money, out August 22 via Verve/Interscope. Written and recorded in just two weeks, the album captures the raw immediacy of creative expression. Check it out HERE.

Ludmilla ft. Victoria Monet – “CAM GIRL” Today, Brazilian superstar Ludmilla and R&B powerhouse Victoria Monét unveil their highly anticipated collaborative single, “CAM GIRL.” Stream the record HERE.

FLO MILLI & Coop – “Perfect Person” Coop and Flo Milli bring their energy together on the new track “Perfect Person.” Hear the song HERE.

Bun B ft. Scotty ATL & Monaleo – “I Can’t Lie” Houston rap legend Bun B is back with a new single “I Can’t Lie” ft. Scotty ATL and Houston it-girl Monaleo from his upcoming album Way Mo Trill. Check it out HERE.

BigXThaPlug – ‘I Hope You’re Happy’ Texas rapper BigXthaPlug bridges Hip-Hop, soul, and country music with his new album I Hope You’re Happy. Stream the project HERE.

Joey Bada$$ – “Dark Aura” Joey Bada$$ is back with his new single “DARK AURA,” produced by Chuck Strangers. Listen to the track HERE.

Lecrae – ‘Reconstruction’ Today, artist, author, actor and activist Lecrae drops his tenth studio album, Reconstruction via Reach Records. Check it out HERE.

Teyana Taylor – ‘Escape Room’ After a five-year recording hiatus, Teyana Taylor makes her return with the highly-anticipated album Escape Room. Check it out HERE.