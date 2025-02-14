HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: SZA, Halle, Flau’jae And More

Today’s list also includes ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ from PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake, along with Muni Long’s “Slow Grind.”
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. This week’s edition of New Music Friday is a bit more special than usual, as it falls on Valentine’s Day. Many of the artists that decided to drop today keep that in mind by releasing some love-themed projects for your listening pleasure.

Today, the frequent Canadian collaborators PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake teamed up for the highly-anticipated $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and SZA dropped “Take You Down,” one of the added tracks from the deluxe version of LANA. Jacquees and DeJ Loaf reunite on F**k A Friend Zone 2, and the talented duo THEY. unveils LOVE.JONES. Our roundup includes music from Muni Long, Flau’jae, Halle, and more.

Check out today’s list of new releases below.

