Best New Music This Week: SZA, Halle, Flau’jae And More

Happy Friday, folks. This week’s edition of New Music Friday is a bit more special than usual, as it falls on Valentine’s Day. Many of the artists that decided to drop today keep that in mind by releasing some love-themed projects for your listening pleasure.

Today, the frequent Canadian collaborators PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake teamed up for the highly-anticipated $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and SZA dropped “Take You Down,” one of the added tracks from the deluxe version of LANA. Jacquees and DeJ Loaf reunite on F**k A Friend Zone 2, and the talented duo THEY. unveils LOVE.JONES. Our roundup includes music from Muni Long, Flau’jae, Halle, and more.

Check out today’s list of new releases below.

Drake and PartyNextDoor – ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ The long-awaited joint album titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U from Drake and PartyNextDoor is finally here. Stream the release HERE.

Muni Long – "Slow Grind" Ahead of Love Day, the Grammy Award-winning Muni Long releases the sultry "Slow Grind." Check it out HERE.

SZA – “Take You Down” Earlier this week, SZA dropped “Take You Down” as part of the extended version of Lana, the reissue of her second studio album SOS. Listen to the song HERE.

Ayra Starr – “All The Love” Today, the Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star released “All the Love,” the perfect soundtrack to Valentine’s Day. Stream in HERE.

Coi Leray – ‘What Happened To Forever?’ Today, the popular rapper Coi Leray releases the new EP What Happened To Forever? Listen to it HERE.

Jacquees and DeJ Loaf – 'F**k A Friend Zone 2' R&B singer Jacquees and rapper DeJ Loaf have released F**k A Friendzone 2, the sequel to their 2017 album today. Stream it HERE.

Mereba – ‘The Breeze Grew A Fire’ Written entirely by Mereba, The Breeze Grew A Fire navigates Mereba’s life into motherhood while also healing her inner child and honoring her Ethiopian ancestry. Check it out HERE.

Halle – “Back And Forth” Halle gifts her fans with her first release of the year, the new single titled “Back and Forth.” Hear the record HERE.

Flau’jae – ‘Flau & B’ Today, musician and NCAA basketball superstar Flau’jae released her new R&B album, Flau & B. The 7-track project showcases Flau’jae’s versatility beyond hip-hop. Listen to it HERE.

THEY. – 'LOVE.JONES' LOVE.JONES is a deeply expressive, decidedly modern take on neo-soul from the Los Angeles duo. Hear the new release HERE.