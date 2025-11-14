HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Summer Walker Is ‘Finally Over It,’ Wale Returns With ‘everything is a lot.,’ Mario And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration from Ciara MOLIY and Oxlade titled “Nice N’ Sweet,” along with Lola Brooke’s ‘iight bet!’
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks. As we approach the holidays, some of the best artists in the industry are gifting fans with some amazing music. Whether you’re a fan of Hip-Hop, R&B, or Alternative, this list has something for you.

Today, fan-favorite Summer Walker released her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It. The double album features Mariah the Scientist, Latto, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Bryson Tiller, and more. For rap fans, Wale returns with everything is a lot., Ciara connects with MOLIY and Oxlade for “Nice N’ Sweet,” and Mario drops the EP Mood Swings. Our list also includes music from Meek Mill, FKA twigs, and Lola Brooke, among others.

Take a look at our list of new releases below.

