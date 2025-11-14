Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. As we approach the holidays, some of the best artists in the industry are gifting fans with some amazing music. Whether you’re a fan of Hip-Hop, R&B, or Alternative, this list has something for you.

Today, fan-favorite Summer Walker released her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It. The double album features Mariah the Scientist, Latto, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Bryson Tiller, and more. For rap fans, Wale returns with everything is a lot., Ciara connects with MOLIY and Oxlade for “Nice N’ Sweet,” and Mario drops the EP Mood Swings. Our list also includes music from Meek Mill, FKA twigs, and Lola Brooke, among others.

Take a look at our list of new releases below.

Ciara ft. MOLIY & Oxlade – “Nice N’ Sweet” The multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning, global superstar Ciara connects with artists MOLIY and Oxlade for “Nice N’ Sweet,” inspired by her recent visit to Lagos Fashion Week. Hear the new record HERE.

Wale – ‘Everything Is A Lot’ Today, Wale returns with everything is a lot., an 18-track album that features Shaboozey, Odeal, Leon Thomas, Ty Dolla Sign, Andra Day, and more. Stream the project HERE.

Summer Walker – ‘Finally Over It’ Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker has officially released her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It, out now via LVRN/Interscope Records. Check it out HERE.

Meek Mill – ‘Indie Pack (Vol. 1)’ Today, Grammy-nominated artist and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Meek Mill releases Indie Pack (Vol. 01), a surprise four-track EP marking a bold new chapter in Meek’s independent career. Listen to it HERE.

FKA twigs – ‘EUSEXUA Afterglow’ Today, FKA twigs has released her new album, EUSEXUA Afterglow. Stream it in full HERE.

Mario – ‘Mood Swings’ The singer Mario releases the new EP Mood Swings, an eclectic 8-track record that includes the song “Friends,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Check it out HERE.

Tee Grizzley – ‘Street Psalms’ Detroit’s Tee Grizzley drops Street Psalms, featuring Polo G, Rod Wave, and more. Listen to it HERE.

IDK – “SCARY MERRi” Just in time for the holidays, IDK drops “SCARY MERRi,” featuring production from superproducer Conductor Williams. Stream the new track HERE.

iAMLYRIC ft. Isaiah Rashad – “Chaos” The up-and-coming iAMLYRIC gifts fans with the new release “Chaos,” featuring fellow TDE labelmate Isaiah Rashad. Listen to the track HERE.

Sampa the Great ft. Mwanjé – “Can’t Hold Us” Zambian rap star Sampa The Great makes a return with the release of her brand-new single, “Can’t Hold Us,” her first official effort since 2023. Check it out HERE.