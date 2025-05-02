HomeEntertainment

Today’s list also includes a generational collaboration between 2 Chainz and The Isley Brothers titled “The ATL Experience,” from the ‘Red Clay’ soundtrack.
New Music This Week: Summer Walker Releases “Spend It,” Coco Jones Links Up With Lady London On “Is It Mine,” Burna Boy’s “Sweet Love,” And More
By Okla Jones

Happy Friday, folks. With the arrival of May, this week’s new music lineup taps into the energy of renewal and reinvention. From introspective ballads to stadium-ready anthems, these releases reflect love, life, and everything in between. 

One of the most compelling offerings this week is the cross-generational collaboration between 2 Chainz and the legendary Isley Brothers, a fusion of hip-hop and soul decades in the making. Burna Boy’s “Sweet Love” and Aminé’s breezy “Vacay” also remind us that global rhythms and genre-blending are now the norm, not the exception, and whether it’s Summer Walker’s sultry “Spend It” or Coco Jones joining forces with Lady London on “Is It Mine,” artists are stepping into the season with sonic confidence. Today’s list also includes music from Jorja Smith, Tiana Major9, Westside Gunn, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week.

