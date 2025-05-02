Happy Friday, folks. With the arrival of May, this week’s new music lineup taps into the energy of renewal and reinvention. From introspective ballads to stadium-ready anthems, these releases reflect love, life, and everything in between.

One of the most compelling offerings this week is the cross-generational collaboration between 2 Chainz and the legendary Isley Brothers, a fusion of hip-hop and soul decades in the making. Burna Boy’s “Sweet Love” and Aminé’s breezy “Vacay” also remind us that global rhythms and genre-blending are now the norm, not the exception, and whether it’s Summer Walker’s sultry “Spend It” or Coco Jones joining forces with Lady London on “Is It Mine,” artists are stepping into the season with sonic confidence. Today’s list also includes music from Jorja Smith, Tiana Major9, Westside Gunn, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week.

Summer Walker – “Spend It” With a new season upon us, Summer Walker gifts listeners worldwide with the single “Spend It.” Listen to it HERE.

Coco Jones ft. Lady London – “Is It Mine” Today, GRAMMY-Award Winning powerhouse singer/songwriter actress Coco Jones surprises fans with the extended version of Why Not More?, which features a collaboration with Lady London titled “Is It Mine.” Listen to it HERE.

Aqyila – “Soar” Fresh off the release of her critically acclaimed debut album Falling Into Place, Canadian R&B star Aqyila releases “Soar,” the final track on the new album. Watch the video HERE.

2 Chainz ft. Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers – “The ATL Experience” In an amazing collaboration, 2 Chainz and The Isley Brothers connect on “The ATL Experience” from the soundtrack to the short film Red Clay. Hear it HERE.

Samara Cyn – “Bad Brain” One of the most captivating new musical voices today, Samara Cyn releases her brilliantly and insatiable new single “Bad Brain.” Produced by Whit Kane. Check it out HERE.

Tiana Major9 – “money” Earlier this week, Tiana Major9 returned with the release of the beautiful new single “money.” Check it out HERE.

Jorja Smith – “The Way I Love You” Fresh off the back of her North American tour, acclaimed British singer Jorja Smith storms back into the spotlight with her first single of 2025 – the bass-heavy masterpiece “The Way I Love You.” Watch the video HERE.

Westside Gunn ft. Doechii – “Egypt” Westside Gunn and Doechii have officially teamed up for the remix of EGYPT, following a viral moment last month when Doechii reacted to being sampled on the original track. Check it out HERE.

MxNxSTxR ft. Destructo, Thundercat & Channel Tres – “What You Need” MxNxSTxR, the side project of Ty Dolla $ign, and trailblazing producer/DJ and electronic music tastemaker Destructo team up for a new single, “What You Need” feat. Thundercat & Channel Tres. Stream the record HERE.

Burna Boy – “Sweet Love” The popular Afrobeats star Burna Boy delivers a new single “Sweet Love.” Check the song out HERE.