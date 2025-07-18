HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Saweetie Releases “Boffum,” Anycia Drops ‘Grady Baby,’ And Genia Delivers “Toastyyy” With Timbaland

Today’s list also includes “Gifts” from Snoop Dogg, along with a collaboration between will.i.am and Taboo titled “EAST LA.”
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks. If you’re looking for a few new songs to soundtrack your weekend—or maybe discover a new favorite—this week’s roundup has you covered.

Saweetie slides in just in time for summer with “Boffum,” a bold, bouncy anthem that reminds fans why she’s always in her bag. Atlanta’s Anycia links up with DJ Drama for Grady Baby, her first Gangsta Grillz tape, while rising R&B artist Genia teams up with Timbaland for the sultry “Toastyyy.” On the rap side, Joyner Lucas drops ADHD 2, stacked with features from Chris Brown, Big Sean, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others. Today’s list also includes music from Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, will.i.am, and more.

Take a look at our round of new music below.

