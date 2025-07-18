Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. If you’re looking for a few new songs to soundtrack your weekend—or maybe discover a new favorite—this week’s roundup has you covered.

Saweetie slides in just in time for summer with “Boffum,” a bold, bouncy anthem that reminds fans why she’s always in her bag. Atlanta’s Anycia links up with DJ Drama for Grady Baby, her first Gangsta Grillz tape, while rising R&B artist Genia teams up with Timbaland for the sultry “Toastyyy.” On the rap side, Joyner Lucas drops ADHD 2, stacked with features from Chris Brown, Big Sean, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others. Today’s list also includes music from Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, will.i.am, and more.

Take a look at our round of new music below.

Saweetie – “Boffum” Saweetie gifts her fans with a summer anthem titled “Boffum.” Check it out HERE.

Snoop Dogg – “Gifts” Today, Snoop Dogg gifts his fans with the aptly-titled record “Gifts.” Stream the record HERE.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – “1995” Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are finally giving fans the second installment of their Alfredo series, starting with the lead single “1995.” Stream it HERE.

Anycia – “Grady Baby” Rapper Anycia and DJ Drama connect on the new Gangsta Grillz tape Grady Baby. Check it out HERE.

Genia ft. Timbaland – "Toastyyy" Singer Genia connects with Virginia native and superproducer Timbaland on the track "Toastyyy." Hear it HERE.

Joyner Lucas – ‘ADHD 2’ Jonet Lucas is back with ADHD 2, which features appearances from Big Sean, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Listen to it HERE.