Happy Friday, folks. If you’re looking for a few new songs to soundtrack your weekend—or maybe discover a new favorite—this week’s roundup has you covered.
Saweetie slides in just in time for summer with “Boffum,” a bold, bouncy anthem that reminds fans why she’s always in her bag. Atlanta’s Anycia links up with DJ Drama for Grady Baby, her first Gangsta Grillz tape, while rising R&B artist Genia teams up with Timbaland for the sultry “Toastyyy.” On the rap side, Joyner Lucas drops ADHD 2, stacked with features from Chris Brown, Big Sean, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others. Today’s list also includes music from Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, will.i.am, and more.
Take a look at our round of new music below.
Saweetie gifts her fans with a summer anthem titled “Boffum.” Check it out HERE.
Today, Snoop Dogg gifts his fans with the aptly-titled record “Gifts.” Stream the record HERE.
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are finally giving fans the second installment of their Alfredo series, starting with the lead single “1995.” Stream it HERE.
Rapper Anycia and DJ Drama connect on the new Gangsta Grillz tape Grady Baby. Check it out HERE.
Singer Genia connects with Virginia native and superproducer Timbaland on the track “Toastyyy.” Hear it HERE.
Jonet Lucas is back with ADHD 2, which features appearances from Big Sean, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Listen to it HERE.
will.i.am returns with the new single, “East LA,” featuring fellow Black Eyed Peas member Taboo. Listen to it HERE.