HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Rihanna Releases “Friend Of Mine,” Latto’s Summer Single “Somebody,” GIVĒON And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between 2 Chainz and Lil Yachty, along with Aminé’s album, ‘13 Months of Sunshine.’
New Music This Week: Rihanna Releases “Friend Of Mine,” Latto’s Summer Single “Somebody,” GIVĒON And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With us now in the middle of May, the music industry is gearing up for the summer by releasing some of the hottest music to date. Whether you’re a fan of Hip-Hop, or an Afrobeats enthusiast, the good folks at ESSENCE have provided the perfect soundtrack to the weekend.

Today, Latto kicks off the season with her new single and video “Somebody,” Rihanna drops “Friend of Mine” from the Smurfs Movie soundtrack, and GIVĒON returns with the track “RATHER BE.” Our list also includes records from Blxst, Lecrae & Miles Minnick, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Take a look at this week’s roundup of new releases below.

TOPICS: 