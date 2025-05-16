New Music This Week: Rihanna Releases “Friend Of Mine,” Latto’s Summer Single “Somebody,” GIVĒON And More

Happy Friday, folks. With us now in the middle of May, the music industry is gearing up for the summer by releasing some of the hottest music to date. Whether you’re a fan of Hip-Hop, or an Afrobeats enthusiast, the good folks at ESSENCE have provided the perfect soundtrack to the weekend.

Today, Latto kicks off the season with her new single and video “Somebody,” Rihanna drops “Friend of Mine” from the Smurfs Movie soundtrack, and GIVĒON returns with the track “RATHER BE.” Our list also includes records from Blxst, Lecrae & Miles Minnick, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Take a look at this week’s roundup of new releases below.

Latto – “Somebody” Today, ATL-based 3x Grammy nominated Queen of the Souf rapper Latto kicks off summer with her new single and video “Somebody” out now via RCA Records. Listen to it HERE.

Rihanna – “Friend of Mine” Rihanna is back with a new song titled “Friend of Mine,” recorded for the upcoming Smurfs movie in which she voices Smurfette. Check it out HERE.

GIVĒON – “RATHER BE” Multi-platinum seven-time Grammy nominee GIVĒON gifts fans with the release of a new single and video, “Rather Be” via Epic Records. Watch the video HERE.

2 Chainz ft. Lil Yachty – “Sista Wives” Following the release of “Atlanta” featuring Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, and his recent BET Award nomination for “Best Group” alongside Larry June and The Alchemist, 2 Chainz drops “Sista Wives” featuring Lil Yachty. Hear it HERE.

Snoop Dogg – ‘Iz It A Crime’ The Hip-Hop legend returned earlier this week with his 21st studio album, Iz It a Crime? Listen to it HERE. 1.90.3-VCR6ELD7HGP2RUUXFOSKBBY5GU.0.1-1

NxWorries – “Everybody Gets Down” NxWorries, the duo of rap producer Knxwledge and all-around musician Anderson .Paak, have dropped a new record titled “Everybody Gets Down.” Stream the song HERE.

Aminé – ‘13 Months of Sunshine’ The creative Aminé is back in the spotlight, returning with a new studio album, 13 Months of Sunshine. Check it out HERE.

Blxst – ‘unreleased’ BLXST surprises his fans with the release of a brand new EP. The project is titled ‘unreleased’ and contains 4 solo tracks. Here it HERE.

Little Simz – “Young” Little Simz has released a brand new single and accompanying video for “Young.” Check out the visuals HERE.

JVCK JAMES ft. Stormzy – “Easier Done Than Said” Singer JVCK JAMES and rapper Stormzy team up for the track “Easier Done Than Said.” Stream the track HERE. 1.90.3-PR4MPMDLH2A73OO6JHRFVCPQHE.0.1-8