Best New Music This Week: JT, Lil Nas X, Jastin Martin And More

Today’s list also includes DESTIN CONRAD’s “DELUSIONAL,” and ‘Inside Voice(s)’ from R&B duo Bathe.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As the week draws to an end, it’s important that we all wind down with some great music from established artists, up-and-coming acts, and contemporary stars. So, whether it’s Hip-Hop, R&B, or Alternative, there’s something special for you to listen to this time around. 

Today, JT releases “Ran Out,” and Lil Nas X continues his string of records in 2025 with “Lean On My Body.” After months of anticipation, Saba and No I.D. drop From The Private Collection of Saba And No I.D., a 15-track album that features Kelly Rowland, Raphael Saadiq, and Eryn Allen Kane, among others. Our list also includes music from Wale, Bathe, Jastin Martin, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week.

