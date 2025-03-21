Best New Music This Week: JT, Lil Nas X, Jastin Martin And More

Happy Friday, folks. As the week draws to an end, it’s important that we all wind down with some great music from established artists, up-and-coming acts, and contemporary stars. So, whether it’s Hip-Hop, R&B, or Alternative, there’s something special for you to listen to this time around.

Today, JT releases “Ran Out,” and Lil Nas X continues his string of records in 2025 with “Lean On My Body.” After months of anticipation, Saba and No I.D. drop From The Private Collection of Saba And No I.D., a 15-track album that features Kelly Rowland, Raphael Saadiq, and Eryn Allen Kane, among others. Our list also includes music from Wale, Bathe, Jastin Martin, and more.

Take a look at the best new releases this week.

Lil Durk ft. Jhené Aiko – “Can’t Hide It” Lil Durk taps into his softer side with “Can’t Hide It,” featuring the soulful voice of Jhené Aiko. Check it out HERE.

Wale – “Blanco” Wale returns with the track “Blanco,” the first single from his upcoming album. Listen to it HERE.

JT – “Ran Out” The Miami rapper brings high energy lyricism with the new single “Ran Out.” Listen to it HERE.

Bathe – ‘Inside Voice(s)’ The Brooklyn duo’s new album has finally arrived. Stream the project HERE.

Jastin Martin & Timbaland – “You Or Nobody” Two generations collide with the collaboration of Jastin Martin and Timbaland on “You Or Nobody.” Hear the record HERE. 1.90.3-XMHROZRPYWUJBNTIGPSVN3APX4.0.1-0

Saba & No ID – ‘From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID’ Two of Chicago’s best connect on the highly-anticipated From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID. Listen to the collaborative effort HERE.

Annahstasia – “Villain” Ahead of the release of her new album Tether in June, Annahstasia released the single “Villain” today. Check it out HERE.

Lil Nas X – “Lean On My Body” Atlanta’s Lil Nas X continues his run of new records this year with the release of “Lean On My Body.” Hear the record HERE.