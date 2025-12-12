HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Nas & DJ Premier Connect On ‘Light-Years,’ Samara Cyn Drops “What Will They Say,’ 21 Savage, And More

Today’s list also includes Fridayy’s ‘Everybody Got Somebody,’ and ‘Access All Areas: Unlocked,’ from FLO.
Best New Music This Week: Nas & DJ Premier Connect On ‘Light-Years,’ Samara Cyn Drops “What Will They Say,’ 21 Savage, And More
By Okla Jones ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. This week, Hip-Hop reigns supreme with releases from the genre’s royalty, its contemporary stars, and up-and-coming artists. But regardless of what type of music you’re into, we’ve got something for you this time around.

Today, 21 Savage drops the album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS, featuring guest appearances from Young Nudy, Drake, Latto, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and more. For the rap enthusiasts, the iconic Nas links up with legendary producer DJ Premier for Light-Years, another addition to Mass Appeal’s slate of 2025 releases. Our list also includes music from FLO, Samara Cyn, Tone Stith, and more.

Take a listen to the best new releases below.

TOPICS: 