Happy Friday, folks. This week, Hip-Hop reigns supreme with releases from the genre’s royalty, its contemporary stars, and up-and-coming artists. But regardless of what type of music you’re into, we’ve got something for you this time around.
Today, 21 Savage drops the album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS, featuring guest appearances from Young Nudy, Drake, Latto, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and more. For the rap enthusiasts, the iconic Nas links up with legendary producer DJ Premier for Light-Years, another addition to Mass Appeal’s slate of 2025 releases. Our list also includes music from FLO, Samara Cyn, Tone Stith, and more.
Take a listen to the best new releases below.
Conway the Machine – ‘Can’t Kill God With Bullets’