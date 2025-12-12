Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. This week, Hip-Hop reigns supreme with releases from the genre’s royalty, its contemporary stars, and up-and-coming artists. But regardless of what type of music you’re into, we’ve got something for you this time around.

Today, 21 Savage drops the album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS, featuring guest appearances from Young Nudy, Drake, Latto, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and more. For the rap enthusiasts, the iconic Nas links up with legendary producer DJ Premier for Light-Years, another addition to Mass Appeal’s slate of 2025 releases. Our list also includes music from FLO, Samara Cyn, Tone Stith, and more.

Take a listen to the best new releases below.

21 Savage – ‘WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS’ Listen HERE

Nas x DJ Premier – ‘Light-Years’ Listen HERE

FLO – ‘Access All Areas: Unlocked’ Listen HERE

Samara Cyn – “what will they say” Listen HERE

Fridayy – 'Everybody Got Somebody' Listen HERE

Tanerélle – ‘The Burnout’ Listen HERE

Conway the Machine – 'Can't Kill God With Bullets' Listen HERE

Nija ft. Blxst – "I Just Called" Listen HERE

Honey Bxby – “Shame” Listen HERE