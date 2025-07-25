HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Mariah Carey Connects With Shenseea And Kehlani On “Sugar Sweet,” Tyla Releases ‘WWP,’ Chris Brown’s “It Depends,” And More

Today’s list also includes ‘Don’t Tap The Glass’ from Tyler, the Creator, along with Drake and Central Cee’s “Which One.”
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks. Whether you’re easing into the weekend or diving in headfirst, there’s no better time to hit play on something new.

This week’s roundup brings the heat from every corner of the music world. Mariah Carey joins forces with Kehlani and Shenseea for the sweetly addictive “Sugar Sweet,” while Tyla delivers a four-track mixtape, WWP (We Wanna Party), that’s ready for every kind of summer vibe. Drake keeps the momentum going with his Central Cee-assisted cut “Which One,” and Tyler, the Creator surprises fans with a full-length album Don’t Tap The Glass. Today’s roundup also includes music from Chris Brown, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

