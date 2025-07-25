Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. Whether you’re easing into the weekend or diving in headfirst, there’s no better time to hit play on something new.

This week’s roundup brings the heat from every corner of the music world. Mariah Carey joins forces with Kehlani and Shenseea for the sweetly addictive “Sugar Sweet,” while Tyla delivers a four-track mixtape, WWP (We Wanna Party), that’s ready for every kind of summer vibe. Drake keeps the momentum going with his Central Cee-assisted cut “Which One,” and Tyler, the Creator surprises fans with a full-length album Don’t Tap The Glass. Today’s roundup also includes music from Chris Brown, Amaarae, Ayra Starr, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

Mariah Carey ft. Shenseea & Kehlani – “Sugar Sweet” Today, the iconic Mariah Carey connects with Shenseea and Kehlani for the song “Sugar Sweet.” Listen to it HERE.

Tyla – ‘WWP’ Tyla has released her new mixtape WWP (We Wanna Party). The four-song project features the previously released singles “Bliss” and “Is It,” along with two new songs. Stream the record HERE.

Freddie Gibbs – ‘Alfredo 2’ Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist join forces again for Alfredo 2. Stream the new album HERE.

Drake ft. Central Cee – “Which One” Drake returned with episode two of his Iceman stream last night, which included the premiere of “Which One,” featuring Central Cee. Listen to it HERE.

Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller – “It Depends” Today, Chris Brown dropped his new track “It Depends” featuring Bryson Tiller. Produced by RIOTUSA and Nico Baran, the song samples Usher‘s 1997 classic “Nice & Slow.” Hear it HERE.

Amaarae – “Girlie-Pop!” Today, the talented Amaarae shares an upbeat new single and video for “Girlie-Pop.” Watch the visual HERE.

Fireboy DML – “Dopamine” Today, Afrobeats star Fireboy DML releases the track “Dopamine.” Listen to it HERE.

Ayra Starr – “Hot Body” After teasing the song on TikTok earlier this week, global star—no pun intended—Ayra Starr unveils the song “Hot Body.” Check it out HERE.

Jordan Adetunji – “Drama” Jordan Adetunji drops his new song “Drama” today. Hear the track HERE.

Tyler, the Creator – ‘Don’t Tap The Glass’ Earlier this week, Tyler, the Creator released a surprise album titled Don’t Tap The Glass, featuring Yebba, Pharrell Williams and more. Check it out HERE.

Jorja Smith – “With You” Following the success of her May release “The Way I Love You”, acclaimed British artist Jorja Smith returns with a new single titled “With You.” Check it out HERE. Untitled design – 29