Happy Friday, folks, another week has flown by and with it comes a fresh batch of new music to soundtrack your weekend. From long-awaited returns to buzzy debuts, today’s playlist reflects the range and energy of what’s moving the culture right now. It’s a reminder that Friday isn’t just the start of the weekend—it’s also release day.

This week, the spotlight shines on some heavy hitters. Mariah Carey makes her long-anticipated return with Here For It All, her first album in seven years, while Doja Cat unleashes her fifth studio project, Vie. Cardi B also adds to the conversation with “Don’t Do Too Much,” a fiery bonus cut from Am I the Drama?, and Ari Lennox keeps her momentum going with “Vacancy.” Today’s list also includes tracks from Ty Dolla $ign, Ice Spice, Khalid and more.

Take a listen to the best new music this week below.

Doja Cat – ‘Vie’ Today, GRAMMY award-winning artist Doja Cat releases her fifth studio album, Vie out now via Kemosabe Records/ RCA Records. Listen to it HERE. 1.90.5-5VC6QONHSGIK5RNTCD7JNFVTYY.0.1-9

Mariah Carey – ‘Here For It All’ The iconic Mariah Carey returns with Here For It All, her first album in seven years. Stream the album HERE.

Cardi B – “Don’t Do Too Much” Today, Cardi B releases “Don’t Do Too Much,” a new track off the bonus edition of AM I THE DRAMA? Check it out HERE.

Ari Lennox – “Vacancy” After the release of her single “Soft Girl Era” earlier this year, GRAMMY-nominated artist Ari Lennox shares her new track, “Vacancy.” Listen to the song HERE.

Ty Dolla $ign ft. Kodak Black & YG – “SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE” Building anticipation for his upcoming album Tycoon, Ty Dolla $ign connects with Kodak Black and YG for the track “SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE.” Stream it HERE.

Syd – “GMFU” The multitalented Syd gifts fans and supporters with the new single “GMFU.” Check it out HERE.

Ice Spice – “Baddie Baddie” Ice Spice has shared a new single “Baddie Baddie,” produced by RiotUSA and samples M.I.A.’s 2012 hit “Bad Girls.” Listen to it HERE.

Khalid – “out of body” Khalid is back with a new single called “Out Of Body,” the latest track from his upcoming album After the Sun Goes Down. Stream the record HERE.

Monaleo – “Sexy Soulaan” Fresh off her new marriage to Stunna4Vegas, Monaleo drops “Sevy Soulaan” today. Hear the song HERE.

Eric Bellinger ft. Brndn – “Vogue” Singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger connects with Brndn for the song “Vogue,” from his new album It All Makes Sense. Check it out HERE.

Tweet – “Toot Toot” Today, Tweet delivers “Toot Toot,” from her upcoming album Memoirs of the Southern Hummingbird. Listen to it HERE.