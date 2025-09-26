HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Mariah Carey Returns With ‘Here For It All,’ Doja Cat Drops ‘Vie,’ Ari Lennox, Cardi B And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Tiara Thomas and H.E.R. titled “Move,” along with “Baddie Baddie” from Ice Spice.
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks, another week has flown by and with it comes a fresh batch of new music to soundtrack your weekend. From long-awaited returns to buzzy debuts, today’s playlist reflects the range and energy of what’s moving the culture right now. It’s a reminder that Friday isn’t just the start of the weekend—it’s also release day.

This week, the spotlight shines on some heavy hitters. Mariah Carey makes her long-anticipated return with Here For It All, her first album in seven years, while Doja Cat unleashes her fifth studio project, Vie. Cardi B also adds to the conversation with “Don’t Do Too Much,” a fiery bonus cut from Am I the Drama?, and Ari Lennox keeps her momentum going with “Vacancy.” Today’s list also includes tracks from Ty Dolla $ign, Ice Spice, Khalid and more.

Take a listen to the best new music this week below.

