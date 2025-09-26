Happy Friday, folks, another week has flown by and with it comes a fresh batch of new music to soundtrack your weekend. From long-awaited returns to buzzy debuts, today’s playlist reflects the range and energy of what’s moving the culture right now. It’s a reminder that Friday isn’t just the start of the weekend—it’s also release day.
This week, the spotlight shines on some heavy hitters. Mariah Carey makes her long-anticipated return with Here For It All, her first album in seven years, while Doja Cat unleashes her fifth studio project, Vie. Cardi B also adds to the conversation with “Don’t Do Too Much,” a fiery bonus cut from Am I the Drama?, and Ari Lennox keeps her momentum going with “Vacancy.” Today’s list also includes tracks from Ty Dolla $ign, Ice Spice, Khalid and more.
Take a listen to the best new music this week below.
Today, GRAMMY award-winning artist Doja Cat releases her fifth studio album, Vie out now via Kemosabe Records/ RCA Records. Listen to it HERE.
The iconic Mariah Carey returns with Here For It All, her first album in seven years. Stream the album HERE.
Today, Cardi B releases “Don’t Do Too Much,” a new track off the bonus edition of AM I THE DRAMA? Check it out HERE.
After the release of her single “Soft Girl Era” earlier this year, GRAMMY-nominated artist Ari Lennox shares her new track, “Vacancy.” Listen to the song HERE.
Building anticipation for his upcoming album Tycoon, Ty Dolla $ign connects with Kodak Black and YG for the track “SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE.” Stream it HERE.
The multitalented Syd gifts fans and supporters with the new single “GMFU.” Check it out HERE.
Ice Spice has shared a new single “Baddie Baddie,” produced by RiotUSA and samples M.I.A.’s 2012 hit “Bad Girls.” Listen to it HERE.
Khalid is back with a new single called “Out Of Body,” the latest track from his upcoming album After the Sun Goes Down. Stream the record HERE.
Fresh off her new marriage to Stunna4Vegas, Monaleo drops “Sevy Soulaan” today. Hear the song HERE.
Singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger connects with Brndn for the song “Vogue,” from his new album It All Makes Sense. Check it out HERE.
Today, Tweet delivers “Toot Toot,” from her upcoming album Memoirs of the Southern Hummingbird. Listen to it HERE.
Tiara Thomas, a Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter, has released a new single titled “Move,” featuring H.E.R. Stream the song HERE.