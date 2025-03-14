Best New Music This Week: Lizzo, Davido, Lil Nas X And More

Happy Friday, folks. If you’re looking to refresh your playlist, this week’s new music releases bring an exciting mix of sounds from some of the industry’s biggest names and rising stars.

This week, rapper and Atlanta native Lil Nas X makes a fiery return with “Hot Box,” while Lizzo drops the second single from her upcoming Love In Real Life, an empowering anthem titled “Still Bad.” For the R&B enthusiasts out there, Kevin Ross provides a vibe with “Back 4 More,” and Davido gives listeners a dose of Afrobeats on “Be There Still.” Today’s list also includes music from 4 Batz, Freddie Gibbs, Aminé and more.

Listen to this week’s new releases below.

Lizzo – “Still Bad” After returning last month with “Love in Real Life,” Lizzo is back with another new song titled “Still Bad.” Check it out HERE.

Freddie Gibbs – “Nobody” The Gary, Indiana-native drops his second song of the week—the new single titled “Nobody.” Stream the track HERE.

Lil Nas X – “Hot Box” Rapper Lil Nas X continues his string of new songs this week with the track “Hot Box.” Listen to the record HERE.

4Batz – “MORTAL KOMBAT” The talented 4Bats released the melodic “Mortal Kombat” on Friday. Listen to it HERE.

Kevin Ross – “Back 4 More” Today, R&B singer Kevin Ross drops the track “Back 4 More.” Check it out HERE.

Aminé – “Familiar” Today, the rapper dropped his much-anticipated single, “Familiar,” produced by Buddy Ross, Jim-E Stack, Loukeman, and Pasqué. Stream the song HERE.

Mozzy – “UNDER OATH” Earlier today, Mozzy released “Under Oath,” provided some West Coast vibes for the weekend. Listen to it HERE.