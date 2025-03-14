HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Lizzo, Davido, Lil Nas X And More

Today’s list also includes Aminé’s “Familiar” and “MORTAL KOMBAT” from 4Batz.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. If you’re looking to refresh your playlist, this week’s new music releases bring an exciting mix of sounds from some of the industry’s biggest names and rising stars. 

This week, rapper and Atlanta native Lil Nas X makes a fiery return with “Hot Box,” while Lizzo drops the second single from her upcoming Love In Real Life, an empowering anthem titled “Still Bad.” For the R&B enthusiasts out there, Kevin Ross provides a vibe with “Back 4 More,” and Davido gives listeners a dose of Afrobeats on “Be There Still.” Today’s list also includes music from 4 Batz, Freddie Gibbs, Aminé and more.

Listen to this week’s new releases below.

