Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. As we close out the month of November, rap music reigns supreme with releases from the genre’s best.

Today, Lil Uzi Vert drops “Chanel Boy,” rapper A$AP Ferg releases FLIP PHONE SHORTY – STRICTLY FOR DA STREETZ VOL. 1, and the multi-talented Sondae unveils “LOVER.” Our list also includes music from Young John, Rachel Chinouriri, Lil Baby, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

Lil Uzi Vert – “Chanel Boy” Listen to “Chanel Boy” HERE. 1.90.5-6VMQML47R32TESK4FSX2PDVPQE.0.1-9

A$AP Ferg – ‘FLIP PHONE SHORTY – STRICTLY FOR DA STREETZ VOL. 1’ Listen to FLIP PHONE SHORTY – STRICTLY FOR DA STREETZ VOL. 1 HERE.

Sondae – “LOVER” Listen to “LOVER” HERE.

Young Jonn – ‘Blue Disco’ Listen to “Blue Disco” HERE.

Rachel Chinouriri – ‘Little House’ Listen to Little House HERE.