Happy Friday, folks. As we close out the month of November, rap music reigns supreme with releases from the genre’s best.
Today, Lil Uzi Vert drops “Chanel Boy,” rapper A$AP Ferg releases FLIP PHONE SHORTY – STRICTLY FOR DA STREETZ VOL. 1, and the multi-talented Sondae unveils “LOVER.” Our list also includes music from Young John, Rachel Chinouriri, Lil Baby, and more.
Take a look at the best new music this week below.
A$AP Ferg – ‘FLIP PHONE SHORTY – STRICTLY FOR DA STREETZ VOL. 1’
Listen to FLIP PHONE SHORTY – STRICTLY FOR DA STREETZ VOL. 1 HERE.