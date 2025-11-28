HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Lil Uzi Vert Delivers “Chanel Boy,” Lil Baby Drops “Middle Of The Summer,” A$AP Ferg And More

Today’s list also includes “LOVER” from Sondae, and Rachel Chinouriri’s ‘Little House.’
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks. As we close out the month of November, rap music reigns supreme with releases from the genre’s best.

Today, Lil Uzi Vert drops “Chanel Boy,” rapper A$AP Ferg releases FLIP PHONE SHORTY – STRICTLY FOR DA STREETZ VOL. 1, and the multi-talented Sondae unveils “LOVER.” Our list also includes music from Young John, Rachel Chinouriri, Lil Baby, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

