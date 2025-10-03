HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Leon Thomas, Mickey Guyton, Bryson Tiller And More

Today’s list also includes GIVĒON’s “Dancing In The Smoke,” along with a collaboration between Honey Dijon and Chlöe titled “The Nightlife.”
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks. It’s the first Friday in October, and there’s plenty of new music to set the tone for the rest of the month.

Today, Mickey Guyton drops her new track “Sugar Cookie,” from her upcoming holiday album, Feels Like Christmas. Leon Thomas continues his run of hits with “Just How You Are,” GIVĒON releases “Dancing In The Smoke,” from the soundtrack for the second season of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, and Honey Dijon and Chlöe Bailey connect on the song, “The Nightlife.” Our list also includes tracks from Gucci Mane, Kane Brown, Blxst, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

