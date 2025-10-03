Best New Music This Week: Leon Thomas, Mickey Guyton, Bryson Tiller And More

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. It’s the first Friday in October, and there’s plenty of new music to set the tone for the rest of the month.

Today, Mickey Guyton drops her new track “Sugar Cookie,” from her upcoming holiday album, Feels Like Christmas. Leon Thomas continues his run of hits with “Just How You Are,” GIVĒON releases “Dancing In The Smoke,” from the soundtrack for the second season of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, and Honey Dijon and Chlöe Bailey connect on the song, “The Nightlife.” Our list also includes tracks from Gucci Mane, Kane Brown, Blxst, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below.

Mickey Guyton – “Sugar Cookie” Today, country artist Mickey Guyton unveiled her vivacious new track “Sugar Cookie,” from her upcoming holiday album, Feels Like Christmas. Stream the song HERE.

Hit-Boy x The Alchemist – “Business Merger” Hit-Boy and The Alchemist linked up for the new single “Business Merger,” from their upcoming collaboration album Goldfish, slated for release in late October. Check it out HERE.

Leon Thomas – “Just How Your Are” Leon unveils his new single and video “Just How You Are,” a genre-bending track fuses funk, rock, and R&B into a raw, electric confessional. Listen to it HERE.

GIVĒON – “Dancing In The Smoke” From the soundtrack for the second season of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, singer GIVĒON releases the new record “Dancing In The Smoke.” Hear it HERE.

Bryson Tiller – ‘Solace & The Vices’ Today, the talented Bryson Tiller drops his highly anticipated double disc album titled Solace & The Vices, featuring Rick Ross, T-Pain, Bun B, and more. Stream the record HERE.

Gucci Mane – “Still Time” Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane drops the track “Still Time” today. Check it out HERE.

Kane Brown – “Unspoken” Today, the country star Kane Brown gifts his fans his new song “Unspoken.” Listen to the track HERE.

Honey Dijon ft. Chlöe – “The Nightlife” Prolific DJ Honey Dijon enlists the help of Chlöe Bailey for her song “The Nightlife.” Hear the new record HERE.

Jeezy x DJ Drama – ‘Still Snowin’ Earlier this week, Jeezy and longtime collaborator DJ Drama connect once again for a new project titled Still Snowin’. Check it out HERE.