Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. October 24 marks the conclusion of an exciting week of music, packed with new albums, anticipated singles, and collaboration projects from some of the most talented artists around.

Today, Leon Thomas continues his string of acclaimed records with the release of the new EP, PHOLKS. Megan Thee Stallion taps into Total’s “Kissin’ You” with the song “LOVER GIRL,” Tyla delivers the record “CHANEL,” and the talented singer gifts listers with “Under The Moon.” Our weekly roundup also includes tracks from Halle, Shenseea, Miguel, and more.

Listen to the best new music this week below.

Leon Thomas – ‘PHOLKS’ Fresh off of the massive success of MUTT, singer Leon Thomas is back with a brand new EP titled PHOLKS. Listen to the record HERE.

Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” Following the release of “Whenever” earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her second solo single of the year, “Lover Girl,” which samples Total’s “Kissin’ You.” Hear the song HERE.

Tyla – “CHANEL” Today, the global sensation Tyla drops the highly-anticipated “CHANEL,” after hosting the “Put Her in Chanel” Brunch in Los Angeles. Listen to it HERE.

Miguel – ‘CAOS’ Miguel’s long-awaited fifth studio album CAOS has finally arrived. The 12-track album features George Clinton—check it out HERE.

Halle – ‘love?…or something like it’ Today, singer Halle releases her first solo album love?…or something like it, featuring appearances from GloRilla, Mariah the Scientist, Chlöe, and H.E.R. Stream the record HERE.

Shenseea – “Boss Up” The Jamaican superstar Shenseea releases her new single “Boss Up” today. Listen to the song HERE.

Hit-Boy x The Alchemist – ‘GOLDFISH’ Two of the most respected producers in music have connected for the highly-anticipated collaboration album GOLDFISH. Hear it HERE.

Tiana Major9 ft. Yebba – “Always” Earlier this week, Tiana Major9 and Yebba teamed up for “Always.” Listen to it HERE.

Ari Lennox – “Under The Moon” Ari Lennox is set to drop off a new album called Vacancy next year, but today, she dropped a new single, “Under The Moon.” Check it out HERE.

Queen Naija ft. Mariah the Scientist – “my man…” Queen Naija and Mariah the Scientist deliver an amazing single from the former’s new album 30. Listen to “my man…” HERE.

Samara Cyn – “vitamins n minerals” Rapper Samara Cyn is back with a dope new single titled “vitamins n minerals.” Check it out HERE.

Tink – “Emergency” Earlier this week, the multitalented Tink released the single and accompanying video for her new record “Emergency.” Watch the visual HERE.

Reuben Vincent & 9th Wonder – ‘WELCOME HOME’ The North Carolina emcee Reuben Vincent and the iconic producer 9th Wonder link up for Vincent’s third studio album WELCOME HOME. Stream the project HERE.

Brandy Haze – “Week Ago” Today, R&B artist Brandy Haze releases her latest single, “Week Ago.” The track arrives as the follow-up to her recently released “Lost In London (Searchin)” Listen to it HERE.