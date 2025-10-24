HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Leon Thomas Returns With ‘PHOLKS,’ Megan Thee Stallion Is A “LOVER GIRL,” Tyla’s “CHANEL,” And More

Today’s list also includes Halle’s debut album ‘love?…or something like it,’ and “Under The Moon” from Ari Lennox.
By Okla Jones ·
Happy Friday, folks. October 24 marks the conclusion of an exciting week of music, packed with new albums, anticipated singles, and collaboration projects from some of the most talented artists around.

Today, Leon Thomas continues his string of acclaimed records with the release of the new EP, PHOLKS. Megan Thee Stallion taps into Total’s “Kissin’ You” with the song “LOVER GIRL,” Tyla delivers the record “CHANEL,” and the talented singer gifts listers with “Under The Moon.” Our weekly roundup also includes tracks from Halle, Shenseea, Miguel, and more.

Listen to the best new music this week below.

