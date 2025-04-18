HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Leon Thomas & Halle Connect On “Rather Be Alone,” The Soulful Alex Isley Drops ‘WHEN,’ JID And More

Today’s list also includes the long-awaited ‘5ive’ from Davido, along with Keri Hilson’s ‘We Need To Talk: Love,’ her first studio album in 15 years.
Happy Friday, folks. Now that Spring is in full bloom, artists from all genres are putting out some amazing music to compliment the beautiful weather. From Southern-inspired Hip-Hop to the soulful sounds of R&B, this week’s list of new releases has something for everyone.

After a 15-year hiatus from the music industry, singer and songwriter Keri Hilson returns with a new album titled We Need To Talk: Love, Leon Thomas and Halle Bailey team up for “Rather Be Alone,” and AfroBeats star Davido drops 5ive. On the rap side, Dreamville’s JID unveils “WRK,” and Mozzy hits the streets with the 18-track Intrusive Thoughts. Today’s list also includes music from Alex Isley, Wiz Khalifa, DESTIN CONRAD, and more.

Take a look at ESSENCE’s roundup of new releases below.

