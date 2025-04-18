Happy Friday, folks. Now that Spring is in full bloom, artists from all genres are putting out some amazing music to compliment the beautiful weather. From Southern-inspired Hip-Hop to the soulful sounds of R&B, this week’s list of new releases has something for everyone.

After a 15-year hiatus from the music industry, singer and songwriter Keri Hilson returns with a new album titled We Need To Talk: Love, Leon Thomas and Halle Bailey team up for “Rather Be Alone,” and AfroBeats star Davido drops 5ive. On the rap side, Dreamville’s JID unveils “WRK,” and Mozzy hits the streets with the 18-track Intrusive Thoughts. Today’s list also includes music from Alex Isley, Wiz Khalifa, DESTIN CONRAD, and more.

Take a look at ESSENCE’s roundup of new releases below.

Alex Isley – ‘WHEN’ GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Alex Isley invites listeners deeper into her sonic universe with the release of her lush, emotionally rich new EP, WHEN. Stream it HERE.

JID – “WRK” After premiering the song at Dreamville Festival a few weeks back, JID has now officially dropped the new single “WRK.” Check it out HERE.

Tamar Braxton – “You On You” Tamar Braxton and Tricky Stewart connect again with a new single, titled “You On You.” Check the record out HERE.

Leon Thomas ft. Halle – “Rather Be Alone” Singer Leon Thomas continues string of success with the new single “Rather Be Alone,” featuring Halle Bailey. Listen to the record HERE. 1.90.3-KFCBYTG4MI5AFI3432K2R5APBA.0.1-0

Mozzy – ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ The West Coast representative Mozzy dropped the 18-track Intrusive Thoughts today. Stream the new album HERE.

DESTIN CONRAD – “KISSING IN PUBLIC” Today, DESTIN CONRAD continues to build momentum leading up to his debut album, LOVE ON DIGITAL, with the release of his new single and video, “KISSING IN PUBLIC.” Check it out HERE.

Pink Sweat$ – “Scared In Love” Today, the talented Pink Sweat$ releases “Scared In Love.” Stream the song HERE. 1.90.3-XCR6AB3VOLRP4ZYX77Z235FL6E.0.1-1

GoldLink – “METATRON” Starting 2025 with a bang, Washington, D.C. rapper GoldLink arrives with a brand new single titled ‘METATRON.’ Hear the track HERE.

Wiz Khalifa – ‘Kush + Orange Juice 2’ Rapper Wiz Khalifa revisits his classic mixtape series with the second installment of Kush + Orange Juice. The album features Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, Juicy J, and more. Listen to it HERE.

Ovrkast. ft. Samara Cyn – “Small Talk” Today, rapper Ovrkast. has teamed up with Samara Cyn on the new single “Small Talk.” Listen to the song HERE.

Keri Hilson – ‘We Need To Talk: Love’ Nearly 15 years after her last album, Keri Hilson gets back into the game with the long-awaited release of We Need to Talk: Love. Hear the project HERE.

Kilo Kish ft. Miguel – “Negotiations” The artistic Kilo Kish has released a new song called Negotiations, which features Miguel. Check it out HERE.

Vedo – “Fine Shyt” Singer Vedo gifts his listeners with the sultry “Fine Shyt.” Listen to the record HERE.