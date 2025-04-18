Happy Friday, folks. Now that Spring is in full bloom, artists from all genres are putting out some amazing music to compliment the beautiful weather. From Southern-inspired Hip-Hop to the soulful sounds of R&B, this week’s list of new releases has something for everyone.
After a 15-year hiatus from the music industry, singer and songwriter Keri Hilson returns with a new album titled We Need To Talk: Love, Leon Thomas and Halle Bailey team up for “Rather Be Alone,” and AfroBeats star Davido drops 5ive. On the rap side, Dreamville’s JID unveils “WRK,” and Mozzy hits the streets with the 18-track Intrusive Thoughts. Today’s list also includes music from Alex Isley, Wiz Khalifa, DESTIN CONRAD, and more.
Take a look at ESSENCE’s roundup of new releases below.
GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Alex Isley invites listeners deeper into her sonic universe with the release of her lush, emotionally rich new EP, WHEN. Stream it HERE.
After premiering the song at Dreamville Festival a few weeks back, JID has now officially dropped the new single “WRK.” Check it out HERE.
Tamar Braxton and Tricky Stewart connect again with a new single, titled “You On You.” Check the record out HERE.
Singer Leon Thomas continues string of success with the new single “Rather Be Alone,” featuring Halle Bailey. Listen to the record HERE.
The West Coast representative Mozzy dropped the 18-track Intrusive Thoughts today. Stream the new album HERE.
Today, DESTIN CONRAD continues to build momentum leading up to his debut album, LOVE ON DIGITAL, with the release of his new single and video, “KISSING IN PUBLIC.” Check it out HERE.
Today, the talented Pink Sweat$ releases “Scared In Love.” Stream the song HERE.
Starting 2025 with a bang, Washington, D.C. rapper GoldLink arrives with a brand new single titled ‘METATRON.’ Hear the track HERE.
Rapper Wiz Khalifa revisits his classic mixtape series with the second installment of Kush + Orange Juice. The album features Ty Dolla $ign, Larry June, Juicy J, and more. Listen to it HERE.
Today, rapper Ovrkast. has teamed up with Samara Cyn on the new single “Small Talk.” Listen to the song HERE.
Nearly 15 years after her last album, Keri Hilson gets back into the game with the long-awaited release of We Need to Talk: Love. Hear the project HERE.
The artistic Kilo Kish has released a new song called Negotiations, which features Miguel. Check it out HERE.
Singer Vedo gifts his listeners with the sultry “Fine Shyt.” Listen to the record HERE.
Today, Grammy and Tony Award nominated actor and recording artist Hailey Kilgore Drops captivating new single “Dangerous Game.” Stream the song HERE.