Happy Friday, folks. With today being the first official day of summer, things are definitely heating up. Whether it’s an artist entering a new era, stepping into vulnerability, or simply reminding us why their voice still matters, the latest drop of tracks shows just how wide the spectrum of sound and storytelling can be.

Keke Palmer leads the charge with her new project Just Keke, signaling a shift in artistry and self-awareness, while Cardi B makes a fiery solo return with “Outside.” Halle Bailey brings softness and strength with “Braveface,” and Wale taps back in with lyrical sharpness on “Where To Start.” Fans of soul, jazz, and grown-man R&B will also find a gem in Come As You Are, the collaborative album from Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon. And with new music from Erykah Badu, PinkPantheress, Bas, and more, this week’s playlist hits every note.

Amaraae – “S.M.O.” Amaarae’s Black Star arrives August 8, and now, the singer has released her new single, “S.M.O.” Stream it HERE.

Cardi B – “Outside” Today, the Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B drops her first solo release of 2025 with “Outside.” Check it out HERE.

Samara Cyn – ‘Backroads’ Today, rapper Samara Cyn drops her new EP Backroads. Hear the 5-track project HERE.

Bas & The Hics – ‘Melanchronica’ Multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated Dreamville artist Bas and London-based duo The Hics unveil their long-awaited collaborative album, Melanchronica, out now via Dreamville/FIENDS. Listen to it HERE.

Erykah Badu – “Next To You” Multi-Grammy-winning musical icon Erykah Badu has returned with her first lead single of this decade called “Next To You”—self-executive produced and in collaboration with legendary hip-hop producer The Alchemist. Listen to it HERE.

Halle – “Braveface” Today, the multitalented Halle Bailey drops her second single of the year titled “Braveface.” Stream it HERE.

Keke Palmer – 'Just Keke' Described by Keke herself as "the mark of a new era," Just Keke delves into themes of fragmentation and the path to integration, reflecting her evolution as both a person and an artist. Check it out HERE.

PinkPantheress – “Close to you” The talented singer, songwriter, and producer PinkPantheress is back with a brand new single titled “Close to you.” Hear the record HERE.

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – ‘Come As You Are’ Terrace Martin, one of the most respected and decorated producers in music, and R&B and soul luminary Kenyon Martin have delivered their new collaboration album Come As You Are. Listen to it HERE.