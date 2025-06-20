HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Keke Palmer’s ‘Just Keke,’ Cardi B Is Back “Outside,” Halle, Wale And More

Today’s list also includes Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon’s collaborative effort ‘Come As You Are,’ along with “Next To You,” from Erykah Badu.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With today being the first official day of summer, things are definitely heating up. Whether it’s an artist entering a new era, stepping into vulnerability, or simply reminding us why their voice still matters, the latest drop of tracks shows just how wide the spectrum of sound and storytelling can be.

Keke Palmer leads the charge with her new project Just Keke, signaling a shift in artistry and self-awareness, while Cardi B makes a fiery solo return with “Outside.” Halle Bailey brings softness and strength with “Braveface,” and Wale taps back in with lyrical sharpness on “Where To Start.” Fans of soul, jazz, and grown-man R&B will also find a gem in Come As You Are, the collaborative album from Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon. And with new music from Erykah Badu, PinkPantheress, Bas, and more, this week’s playlist hits every note.

