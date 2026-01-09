New Music This Week: Jill Scott, Bruno Mars, A$AP Rocky, And More

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. As we release the first “New Music Friday” of 2026, this lineup definitely builds anticipation for the rest of the year. This week there’s the return of some R&B powerhouses, as well as well-needed rap tunes.

Today, Bruno Mars drops “I Just Might,” his first solo single in quite some time, building anticipation for his upcoming album, which he confirmed was finished via social media earlier this week. Jill Scott releases, “Pressha,” her second song of 2026, A$AP Rocky unveiled the alternative track “Punk Rocky,” and Ari Lennox gifts her listeners with “Twin Flame.” The great thing about all of these aforementioned artists is that they’ve got new albums set to hit shelves later in the year. This roundup also includes music from SAULT, REASON, Larry June, and more.

Take a look at this week’s best new music releases below.

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” Listen to “I Just Might” HERE.

A$AP Rocky – “Punk Rocky” Listen to “Punk Rocky” HERE.

SAULT – 'Chapter 1' Listen to Chapter 1 HERE.

IDK ft. Pusha T – “LiFE 4 A LiFE” Listen to “LiFE 4 A LiFE” HERE.

Ari Lennox – “Twin Flame” Listen to “Twin Flame” HERE.

REASON – “Don’t Play With My Heart” Listen to “Don’t Play With My Heart” HERE.

Jill Scott – “Pressha” Listen to “Pressha” HERE.

PHABO ft. Kiana Ledé – "Win Or Lose" Listen to "Win Or Lose" HERE.

French Montana ft. Max B – “Ever Since You Left Me” Listen to “Ever Since You Left Me” HERE.