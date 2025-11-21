Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Happy Friday, folks. With the fall season in full effect, some of our favorite artists are pumping out new tunes for your listening pleasure. From uptempo EPs to albums that were years in the making, this week’s list of fresh releases won’t disappoint.

Today, Summer Walker returns with the deluxe version of her third studio album titled Finally Over It (The Afterparty), with a few new records including “Take Me Out This Club.” The popular Nigerian artist Tems gifts her fans with Love Is A Kingdom, Roc Nation’s Ambré drops “SHE,” and De La Soul releases Cabin In The Sky, their first project since the death of Trugoy the Dove, and features previously unreleased vocals from him. Our roundup contains music from Jhené Aiko, Odeal, Ne-Yo, and more.

Take a look at this week’s list of new music below.

Tems – ‘Love Is A Kingdom’ Listen to it HERE.

Ambré – “SHE” Listen to it HERE.

De La Soul – 'Cabin In The Sky' Listen to it HERE.

Summer Walker – ‘Finally Over It (The Afterparty)’ Listen to it HERE.

Jhené Aiko – "Break" Listen to it HERE.

Odeal – ‘The Fall The Saved Us’ Listen to it HERE.

iAMLYRIC – ‘BLKBRD’ Listen to it HERE.