Happy Friday, folks. As we approach the final days of summer, it’s time to prepare for a new season the best way possible—with new music. Whether it’s traditional Hip-Hop, nostalgic R&B or alternative tunes, this week has something for everyone to vibe to.

Today, Jermaine Dupri releases his highly-anticipated Magic City compilation, which serves as the backdrop for the documentary of the same name. Singer Mario gifts his fans with “Nobody But Us,” Coi Leray links up with Bktherula and G Herbo for the energetic “Pink Money,” and Bel-Air star Jabari Banks delivers his debut EP Ultra. Our roundup also includes music from Rapsody, BIA, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week below:

Rapsody and Madlib – “MadRaps” Listen to “MadRaps” HERE.

TiaCorine ft. JID – “Backyard” Listen to “Backyard” HERE.

Jermaine Dupri – 'Magic City' Listen to Magic City HERE.

Mario – “Nobody But Us” Listen to “Nobody But Us” HERE.

Coi Leray, BktheRula & G Herbo – “Pink Money” Listen to “Pink Money” HERE.

BIA ft. Key Glock – “DADE” Listen to “DADE” HERE.