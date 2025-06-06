Happy Friday, folks! It’s the first weekend in June, and this month is already showing promise due to the quality releases we’ve seen thus far. From legendary returns to gospel greatness, this week is full of surprises, and of course, great music,

Today, Lil Wayne drops his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI, which features appearances from Big Sean, 2 Chainz, BigXThaPlug and more. The iconic singer Mariah Carey also comes back from hiatus with the song “Type Dangerous,” Teyana Taylor delivers “Long Time,” and the multi talented Cynothia Ervio continues her creative dominance of 2025 with the new record, “Cynthia Erivo. Our list additionally includes records from GloRilla, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Take a look at the best new music this week.

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” Listen HERE.

Lil Wayne – ‘Tha Carter VI’ Listen HERE.

Cynthia Erivo – ‘I Forgive You’ Listen HERE.

Teyana Taylor – “Long Time” Listen HERE.

Ty Dolla $ign – “ALL IN” Listen HERE.

Lil Yacthy – “Murda” Listen HERE.

GloRilla – “Typa” Listen HERE.

Eric Benét – ‘The Co-Star’ Listen HERE.