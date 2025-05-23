HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Estelle, Burna Boy, Rob49 And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Vedo and Kenyon Dixon, and Larry June’s “Black Man.”
By Okla Jones ·

Summer is right around the corner, and this week’s music releases are turning up the temperature even more. From cool collaborations to soulful comebacks, the latest drops are a testament to the power and versatility of Black artistry across genres. 

Kicking things off is Burna Boy, who taps Travis Scott for “TaTaTa”—a high-energy Afrobeats-meets-hip-hop anthem that’s destined to soundtrack late nights and festival stages. R&B lovers are in for a treat with “You’re Invited,” a velvet-smooth duet from vocal powerhouses Vedo and Kenyon Dixon that sets the mood just right, and GRAMMY-winning icon Estelle returns with Stay Alta, her sixth studio album and a vibrant reminder of her genre-blending brilliance and lyrical soul. Today’s list also includes music from Larry June, Rob49, and more.

Take a look at ESSENCE’s roundup on new releases below.

