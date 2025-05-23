Best New Music This Week: Estelle, Burna Boy, Rob49 And More

Summer is right around the corner, and this week’s music releases are turning up the temperature even more. From cool collaborations to soulful comebacks, the latest drops are a testament to the power and versatility of Black artistry across genres.
Kicking things off is Burna Boy, who taps Travis Scott for “TaTaTa”—a high-energy Afrobeats-meets-hip-hop anthem that’s destined to soundtrack late nights and festival stages. R&B lovers are in for a treat with “You’re Invited,” a velvet-smooth duet from vocal powerhouses Vedo and Kenyon Dixon that sets the mood just right, and GRAMMY-winning icon Estelle returns with Stay Alta, her sixth studio album and a vibrant reminder of her genre-blending brilliance and lyrical soul. Today’s list also includes music from Larry June, Rob49, and more.
Take a look at ESSENCE’s roundup on new releases below.
GRAMMY Award-winning artist Estelle returns with Stay Alta, her sixth studio album, currently available worldwide. Stream the new project HERE.
Fresh off the success of his single “WTHelly,” Rob49 drops the new album Let Me Fly. Here the album HERE.
Earlier this week, Afrobeats star Burna Boy teamed up with Travis Scott for the new single “TaTaTa.” Listen to the record HERE.
Larry June and Cardo Got Wings gift their fans with a collaboration titled “Black Man.” Watch the video HERE.
Today, the talented Vedo connects with fellow R&B singer Kenyon Dixon on a brand new single, which is titled “You’re Invited.” Check it out HERE.